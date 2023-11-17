ODI World Cup 2023: There Is A 1% Chance I Would Be Watching – South Africa Head Coach Rob Walter On India-Australia World Cup Final

South African head coach Rob Walter doesn’t care to watch the marquee final clash of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday following their team’s heartbreaking loss against the five-time champions Australia on Thursday. Pat Cummins-led side has set up a grand final clash against the in-form India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In their 2023 World Cup semifinal match against Australia, South Africa gave it their all, but the five-time champions prevailed by a slim three-wicket margin at the Eden Gardens. The Cricket World Cup semifinals once again proved to be the Proteas’ limit in the ICC events. It was the Proteas’ fifth tournament semifinal exit, following 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015.

Speaking at the press conference following the game, Rob Walter stated that he will not be watching the Sunday match between Australia and India and that, given their excellent play over the previous eight weeks, India has a strong chance of winning the ODI World Cup on home soil.

“To be honest, there is a 1% chance I would be watching. To be even more brutally honest, I don’t care (who wins). But it is great for the home team to win the World Cup and over the past eight weeks we have seen the kind of support there is for the India team. And they have been the best side in the competition,” Rob Walter said.

Australia had difficulties during the chase but ultimately prevailed in a close match at the storied Eden Gardens, bowling South Africa out for 212 despite David Miller’s tenacious 101. Australia defeated the South African squad in the World Cup semifinal for the third time and Proteas had previously lost to Australia in the last four stages in 1999 and 2007.

Guys Are Gutted Now But They Know They Have Left Everything Out There – Rob Walter

Rob Walter acknowledged that the players were devastated by Thursday’s defeat to Australia, but he was pleased with the way the squad performed during the previous two months in India and feels that the experienced players have come through for the team in the key matches.

“If you think about the cricket we played over the past eight weeks, it was memorable. And the more players have such experiences the more they get excited about their cricket. I think we surprised some people in this room and around the world. We have had world records, dominated teams, and different people have put their hands up at different times. Guys are gutted now but they know they have left everything out there,” Rob Walter added.

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, and Marco Jansen have played exceedingly well for the South Africa team in the ODI World Cup, performed admirably in the ODI World Cup, giving it their all. However, the players were once again affected by the pressure of the knockout round, which resulted in their dismal performance in the semifinals.