ODI World Cup 2023: “India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes…” – Yuvraj Singh On India’s Chances Against Australia

Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Live

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(47.4)
227/9
Australia
(-)
-

Australia elected to bowl

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: “India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes…” – Yuvraj Singh On India’s Chances Against Australia

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Yuvraj Singh On India&#8217;s Chances Against Australia

Former Indian All-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that the Indian team can lose the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 only through their own mistakes, as they have performed exceptionally to make it into the final of the marquee event in India.

With ten victories under their belt, the Men in Blue have gone undefeated throughout the marquee event with a dominating brand of cricket. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins-led team has won eight straight games as they appear to have found their tournament groove and they will look to give their absolute best to win the marquee final.

Speaking to the PTI, Yuvraj Singh feels that Team India has a lot of confidence and will only lose if they make mistakes. He went on to say that because Men in Blue had dominated, Australia would need to perform at their highest level to outperform them in the mega final.

“Given how India’s graph has been in the World Cup, I don’t think they will perform badly. The only way India can lose this World Cup is through their mistakes. I feel they are high on confidence at the moment.

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh Credits: Twitter

“Australia dominated the 2003 World Cup and although we played well and reached the final, Australia dominated us. This time, I feel India have dominated the tournament. Australia will need to play their best cricket in the final, or else they have no chance against India,” Yuvraj Singh said.

With no losses in the competition, the hosts appear ready to break their curse of not winning an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma will have the opportunity to lead the Indian team to the third ODI World Cup title after legendary Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

Australia Know How To Handle Pressure – Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh went on to say that Australia has won multiple World Cups, so they know how to manage pressure and believe that they have the temperament to win huge games, citing the example of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc’s innings against Australia.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Australia knows how to handle pressure. They have won the World Cup so many times. Even in the semifinal against South Africa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc showed great composure as batters even when their specialist batters were all out. They win big matches because they have that big match temperament,” Yuvraj Singh added.

India has won the ODI World Cup twice. With the hosts havingn’t lost in ten games in the One-Day Internationals this season, it seems possible that they will eventually fulfil the desire of Indian cricket fans on Sunday by winning their third trophy in front of the fully packed Ahmedabad Crowd.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

India National Cricket Team

Yuvraj Singh

ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn&#8217;t Call Me, I Didn&#8217;t Go &#8211; Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale
ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn’t Call Me, I Didn’t Go – Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale

Nov 19, 2023, 4:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: “India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes…” – Yuvraj Singh On India’s Chances Against Australia

Nov 19, 2023, 3:52 PM

He Shouldn&#8217;t Have Been Pushed Out &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy Treatment
He Shouldn’t Have Been Pushed Out – Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam’s Captaincy Treatment

Nov 19, 2023, 3:03 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Think That He Thinks That He Is Getting Famous Because Of These Gems &#8211; Wasim Akram On Hasan Raza&#8217;s Comments
ODI World Cup 2023: I Think That He Thinks That He Is Getting Famous Because Of These Gems – Wasim Akram On Hasan Raza’s Comments

Nov 19, 2023, 2:09 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid&#8217;s Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity&#8230; &#8211; Rohit Sharma
ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid’s Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity… – Rohit Sharma

Nov 19, 2023, 1:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Has Set The Stage On Fire And Deserves The Player Of The Tournament &#8211; Yuvraj Singh
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Has Set The Stage On Fire And Deserves The Player Of The Tournament – Yuvraj Singh

Nov 19, 2023, 12:33 PM

