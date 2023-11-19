ODI World Cup 2023: “India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes…” – Yuvraj Singh On India’s Chances Against Australia

Former Indian All-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that the Indian team can lose the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 only through their own mistakes, as they have performed exceptionally to make it into the final of the marquee event in India.

With ten victories under their belt, the Men in Blue have gone undefeated throughout the marquee event with a dominating brand of cricket. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins-led team has won eight straight games as they appear to have found their tournament groove and they will look to give their absolute best to win the marquee final.

Speaking to the PTI, Yuvraj Singh feels that Team India has a lot of confidence and will only lose if they make mistakes. He went on to say that because Men in Blue had dominated, Australia would need to perform at their highest level to outperform them in the mega final.

“Given how India’s graph has been in the World Cup, I don’t think they will perform badly. The only way India can lose this World Cup is through their mistakes. I feel they are high on confidence at the moment.

“Australia dominated the 2003 World Cup and although we played well and reached the final, Australia dominated us. This time, I feel India have dominated the tournament. Australia will need to play their best cricket in the final, or else they have no chance against India,” Yuvraj Singh said.

With no losses in the competition, the hosts appear ready to break their curse of not winning an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma will have the opportunity to lead the Indian team to the third ODI World Cup title after legendary Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

Australia Know How To Handle Pressure – Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh went on to say that Australia has won multiple World Cups, so they know how to manage pressure and believe that they have the temperament to win huge games, citing the example of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc’s innings against Australia.

“Australia knows how to handle pressure. They have won the World Cup so many times. Even in the semifinal against South Africa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc showed great composure as batters even when their specialist batters were all out. They win big matches because they have that big match temperament,” Yuvraj Singh added.

India has won the ODI World Cup twice. With the hosts havingn’t lost in ten games in the One-Day Internationals this season, it seems possible that they will eventually fulfil the desire of Indian cricket fans on Sunday by winning their third trophy in front of the fully packed Ahmedabad Crowd.