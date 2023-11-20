ODI World Cup 2023: “India Probably Would Have Had The Choice Of Pitch…” – Aakash Chopra Points Out The Reason Behind Team’s Loss

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: “India Probably Would Have Had The Choice Of Pitch…” – Aakash Chopra Points Out The Reason Behind Team’s Loss

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;India Probably Would Have Had The Choice Of Pitch&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Aakash Chopra Points Out The Reason Behind Team&#8217;s Loss

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that the Indian team has let themselves get into a trap by playing at a slow surface in Ahmedabad, where the batters failed to apply themselves in the middle overs and post a challenging total for Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Asking to bat first, the Men in Blue amassed 240 runs in 50 overs. KL Rahul was the highest scorer with 66 off 107, followed by scores of 47 (31), and 54 (63) from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but other batters Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja failed to step up for the team in the crucial moment of the tournament.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra opined the Indian team has opted to play on the wrong surface in the marquee final against Australia and believes that the Men In Blue had spun their own web by choosing on tough surface for batting at the 1st innings.

“I feel India conceded a point right at the start. India probably would have had the choice of pitch they wanted to play on. The Indian team chose the black-soil pitch, where there will be a lot of help for a spin. However, the starting point was probably slightly defensive.”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“We shouldn’t have even needed to think about the sort of pitch we should have played on against Australia. If you get to bat first, the pitch shouldn’t be one that doesn’t allow you to play with freedom. When you chose a dry black-soil pitch, you got stuck in your own web, if you think in that way,” Aakash Chopra said.

Even though Pat Cummins won the toss and audaciously decided to bowl first, Rohit Sharma said he would have preferred to bat. Despite the Indian skipper’s brilliant start and bold strategy heading into the final, the Men in Blue were unable to muster a respectable score in the 50 overs.

The Final Encounters Are Driven By Two Factors – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra outlined the two main causes of the Indian team’s defeats in the championship game, saying that the Australian team won the ODI World Cup because they were starting the game fearless and making fewer mistakes.

“The final encounters are driven by two factors. The first is that a team that makes fewer mistakes generally finds themselves in better situations. They are the teams that absorb pressure. The others are the ones who dare to play fearlessly.”

India vs Australia 2023
India vs Australia 2023 Credits: Twitter

“So these are two big factors. If you do handle these two factors well, no one can stop you from winning. That doesn’t guarantee you success but you will win tomorrow if not today, because you are a winner if you have these two qualities. Australia showed that by doing it,” Aakash Chopra added.

Pat Cummins-led side brilliantly started the innings picking up the wickets of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer in quick time and giving their all on the field to restrict them to 240 runs. The six-time champions won the match by seven wickets because of their outstanding batting performance.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Aakash Chopra

Australia National Cricket Team

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: I Believe He Will Be A Future Star For Australia In All Forms Of The Game &#8211; Shane Warne&#8217;s 7-year-old Tweet About Travis Head Goes Viral
ODI World Cup 2023: I Believe He Will Be A Future Star For Australia In All Forms Of The Game – Shane Warne’s 7-year-old Tweet About Travis Head Goes Viral

Nov 20, 2023, 4:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;India Probably Would Have Had The Choice Of Pitch&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Aakash Chopra Points Out The Reason Behind Team&#8217;s Loss
ODI World Cup 2023: “India Probably Would Have Had The Choice Of Pitch…” – Aakash Chopra Points Out The Reason Behind Team’s Loss

Nov 20, 2023, 4:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Probably The Unluckiest Man In The World &#8211; Travis Head
ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Probably The Unluckiest Man In The World – Travis Head

Nov 20, 2023, 2:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Has Played A Lot Of Dot Balls &#8211; Shoaib Malik On KL Rahul&#8217;s Defensive Batting Approach Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: He Has Played A Lot Of Dot Balls – Shoaib Malik On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach Against Australia

Nov 20, 2023, 1:49 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Happens Sometimes The Final Doesn&#8217;t Go Your Way &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Mighty Proud Of India&#8217;s Campaign In The Marquee Event
ODI World Cup 2023: It Happens Sometimes The Final Doesn’t Go Your Way – Sunil Gavaskar Mighty Proud Of India’s Campaign In The Marquee Event

Nov 20, 2023, 1:12 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Travis Head Is One Of The Best All-format Player In The World &#8211; Ricky Ponting Hails Australian Opener For His Match-winning Knock
ODI World Cup 2023: Travis Head Is One Of The Best All-format Player In The World – Ricky Ponting Hails Australian Opener For His Match-winning Knock

Nov 20, 2023, 12:30 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic