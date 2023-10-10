ODI World Cup 2023: India Vs. Pakistan Match In Ahmedabad To See 11,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Safety

The much-awaited India vs. Pakistan encounter of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played at the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the crunch match on October 14, 2023, in front of almost 130,000 fans.

More than 11,000 personnel of various agencies including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards among others will be deployed in Ahmedabad and at Narendra Modi Stadium here during the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match on October 14, a senior officer said on Monday.

Despite the fact that communal violence has never occurred during a cricket match played in Ahmedabad in the last 20 years, security troops would be stationed there as a precaution, according to Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police G S Malik.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, state DGP Vikas Sahay, G S Malik, and other senior police officers in Gandhinagar to review the police’s action plan to ensure that the high-profile sports event passes off without any trouble.

Malik said the chief minister had examined the security arrangements and had instructed the police to take all necessary precautions to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the game while speaking at a press conference here in the evening.

“Along with more than 7,000 police personnel, we will deploy nearly 4,000 home guards to secure the stadium and to maintain law and order in communally sensitive areas of the city during the match. In addition to these personnel, we will deploy three ‘hit teams’ and one anti-drone team of the NSG. Nine teams of our bomb detection and disposal squad will also be utilised,” Malik was quoted by India Today.

Four senior IPS officers of the ranks of the inspector general and the deputy inspector general along with 21 deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officers will supervise and guide the personnel on the match day, he said.

“Apart from 13 companies of the state reserve police (SRP), we will deploy three companies of Rapid Action Force as part of our security setup. The RAF will keep a watch on communally sensitive areas of the city. To help people in case of a stampede, we have already prepared an evacuation plan and rehearsals are also going on at the stadium,” Malik said.

To respond to any chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies during the match, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will also be deployed in the city, he said.

Notably, Last month, the Gujarat Police registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup, unveiled on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium, into “World Terror Cup”