ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force&#8217;s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad

The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team will perform an air show before the World Cup cricket final, which is set to take place here on November 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Defence PRO announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team would entertain the crowd ten minutes before the kick-off of the final game.

The PRO stated in a statement that the air show rehearsals will take place on Friday and Saturday. Nine aircraft make up the IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team, which has participated in multiple air shows around the nation. Its presentation is characterized by loop manoeuvres performed in triumph formation, barrel roll manoeuvres, and the construction of different shapes in the sky.

The 52nd Squadron of the Indian Air Force is home to the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), which was established in 1996. Since then, the group has given other demonstrations, typically involving nine aircraft. Until 2011, the HAL HJT-16 Kiran Mk.2 military training aircraft that comprised the squadron. The squad was put on hold in February 2011 and reorganized in 2017 using Hawk Mk-132 aircraft.

Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. With the victory over the Blackcaps, the hosts secured their position in the event final, which is scheduled for Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

From the league stage on, Team India stuck to their formula of aggressive batting at the top of the order, with Rohit Sharma leading by example and raking the new-ball bowlers, with Indian middle-order batters posting massive totals for New Zealand to chase down the target and Indian bowlers held their nerves on the batting friendly wicket to defend the total in front of their home crowd.

India has been dominating the competition thus far, and they are the clear favourites to capture the trophy on Sunday, November 19. They will, however, reflect on this match knowing that they cannot afford to miss as many marks against the five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Men in Yellow have won eight straight games after dropping their opening two matches against South Africa and India. This will be the eighth ODI World Cup final featuring Australia and they won the title five times in the marquee event.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023
IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 17, 2023, 3:42 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition&#8230; &#8211; Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition… – Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket

Nov 17, 2023, 2:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force&#8217;s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad

Nov 17, 2023, 1:48 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia – Reports

Nov 17, 2023, 1:43 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Accused Of Purposefully Tossing The Coin Away From The Other Captains
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Accused Of Purposefully Tossing The Coin Away From The Other Captains

Nov 17, 2023, 12:42 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: There Is A 1% Chance I Would Be Watching &#8211; South Africa Head Coach Rob Walter On India-Australia World Cup Final
ODI World Cup 2023: There Is A 1% Chance I Would Be Watching – South Africa Head Coach Rob Walter On India-Australia World Cup Final

Nov 17, 2023, 11:45 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic