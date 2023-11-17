ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad

The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team will perform an air show before the World Cup cricket final, which is set to take place here on November 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Defence PRO announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team would entertain the crowd ten minutes before the kick-off of the final game.

The PRO stated in a statement that the air show rehearsals will take place on Friday and Saturday. Nine aircraft make up the IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team, which has participated in multiple air shows around the nation. Its presentation is characterized by loop manoeuvres performed in triumph formation, barrel roll manoeuvres, and the construction of different shapes in the sky.

The 52nd Squadron of the Indian Air Force is home to the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), which was established in 1996. Since then, the group has given other demonstrations, typically involving nine aircraft. Until 2011, the HAL HJT-16 Kiran Mk.2 military training aircraft that comprised the squadron. The squad was put on hold in February 2011 and reorganized in 2017 using Hawk Mk-132 aircraft.

Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. With the victory over the Blackcaps, the hosts secured their position in the event final, which is scheduled for Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

From the league stage on, Team India stuck to their formula of aggressive batting at the top of the order, with Rohit Sharma leading by example and raking the new-ball bowlers, with Indian middle-order batters posting massive totals for New Zealand to chase down the target and Indian bowlers held their nerves on the batting friendly wicket to defend the total in front of their home crowd.

India has been dominating the competition thus far, and they are the clear favourites to capture the trophy on Sunday, November 19. They will, however, reflect on this match knowing that they cannot afford to miss as many marks against the five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Men in Yellow have won eight straight games after dropping their opening two matches against South Africa and India. This will be the eighth ODI World Cup final featuring Australia and they won the title five times in the marquee event.