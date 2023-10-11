ODI World Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan Fine Tunes His Skills Ahead Of The Game Against Afghanistan After A Forgettable World Cup Debut

Young Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan had an extended conversation with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey a lot as he was hopping nets. The Southpaw batted in the nets for 90 minutes to fine-tune his skills going into the clash against Afghanistan in Delhi.

In the absence of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan opened the batting with Rohit Sharma and the Left-handed batter had a forgettable World Cup debut against Australia as he was dismissed for a Golden duck in India’s World Cup opener in Chennai.

According to the reports in Times Of India, Ishan Kishan was seen constantly talking with the Indian bowling coach while Dravid refrained from acting because he didn’t want Ishan to experience extra stress, where it looked the Mhambrey advised him to maintain his shape and aim to build his innings gradually.

Speaking to the media, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour backs Ishan Kishan to come good in the game against Afghanistan and reckons that he is known for his versatility in the batting in different positions for the team and wants him to play his natural game going ahead for India.

“Ishan understands the moment. That was the reason he has been on the team. We knew that he could bat at the top of the order or in the middle order. So, he has done that before. So, no specific discussion on that. Just hoping that he comes good tomorrow (Wednesday),”

“We understand that everybody has a different way of playing and we trust that if they back themselves, we will achieve what we are looking to get,” Vikram Rathour said.

Ishan Kishan has shown the ability to bat at different positions for the team in the white-ball format of the game and the left-handed opener is expected to be given another chance against Afghanistan in India’s second game, with Shubman Gill failing to recover from dengue fever.

Prior to the start of the ODI World Cup, Ishan Kishan delivered for the team in the 50-over format by scoring four consecutive half-centuries in the game and has shown the ability to bat at different positions for the team in the white-ball format of the game and could be crucial for the Men in Blue going forward in the marquee event.