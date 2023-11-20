ODI World Cup 2023: It Happens Sometimes The Final Doesn’t Go Your Way – Sunil Gavaskar Mighty Proud Of India’s Campaign In The Marquee Event

Indian World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar admitted that he was sad after the Indian team’s painful loss against six-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday but was happy with the team’s performance throughout the tournament, where they have given a lot of moments to cherish for the Indian fans.

The Rohit Sharma-led, Team India was unable to replicate their dominant display throughout the ODI World Cup campaign when it meant the most for the team. In the end, the Australian side led by Pat Cummins outclassed the home team by six wickets.

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was part of the commentary panel, expressed his disappointment with the team’s failure in the marquee event and he was also quite pleased with what the tournament had seen and felt that such things can happen in high-pressure games.

“I’m sad. This team played such terrific cricket for ten games but just wasn’t able to take that one step that could have got them the trophy. But with that said I think all of us have to be mighty proud of them.

“This team has played superb cricket and yes it happens that sometimes the final doesn’t go your way. But this team has been sensational in all aspects for ten matches”. Sunil Gavaskar said.

Even though India lost the championship match, many still recognized their dominant performance. The team won ten straight games, crushing nearly every opponent they faced on their route to the championship, with them losing another ICC trophy final after performing well in the league stage.

There’s No Shame In Losing To The Five-time Champions – Sunil Gavaskar

While acknowledging that there is no shame in losing to a superior opponent on any given day, Sunil Gavaskar feels that a few things went wrong for India in the marquee final. He also feels that Australia was a stronger opponent for the Men in Blue on the given day, and he praised the Indian team for their outstanding performance throughout the marquee event.

“This time a couple of things that could have gone their way, which didn’t happen, so that’s fine. That is how luck can go against you. But like I said there’s no shame in losing to a better team. A team that was better on the day, just like India was better on the day of the first match”.

“There’s no shame in losing to the five-time champions. They know how to win the finals. Very proud of all the effort that they’ve done, very proud of the joy that they have given millions who have been following them,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

The 2023 World Cup was viewed as a fantastic opportunity for players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to lift the Prestigious trophy in front of the home crowd but it wasn’t meant to be for them on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.