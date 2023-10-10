ODI World Cup 2023: “It Is A Very Awkward Feeling But I Just Feel Very Grateful…” – Virat Kohli On Playing In Front Of Pavilion Named After Him In Delhi

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli said it would be unusual to play in front of a pavilion named after him at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he honed his cricketing skills playing age-group cricket and Ranji Trophy during his younger days. After a resounding victory against the formidable Australians to open their World Cup campaign, India will face Afghanistan in their second game on Wednesday in Delhi.

Virat Kohli is one of the very few cricketers to have his name placed on a pavilion before retiring. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) named a pavilion at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in his honour in September 2019. Many believe that the former Indian skipper can help his nation repeat as World Cup champions in 2023.

During a discussion at BCCI.tv, Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul was seen asking the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli about playing at his home ground and in a stadium where a pavilion bears his name.

“It’s a homecoming for you, we are going to Delhi. I’m sure it’s a very special feeling for you, you have grown up there and now you have a pavilion named after you so what’s the feeling that you are going through?” KL Rahul questioned Virat Kohli.

They both got #TeamIndia the first win of #CWC23 💪 As the bandwagon moves to Delhi, here's @imVkohli & @klrahul dissecting their match-winning partnership against Australia 👌 P.S. The local lad is bracing himself for his homecoming 🏟️ Watch the full interview 🎥 👇… pic.twitter.com/HSXYovY43T — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2023

Virat Kohli began by describing how strange it felt to play in front of a pavilion that now carries his name. He finds the feeling to be pretty embarrassing and avoids talking about it much. However, the Indian cricketing superstar admits that he can’t help but be grateful after returning to the stadium, which has been improved with new features. It reminds him of his advancements since his beginnings on this storied cricket field.

“For me, that is the stadium where I grew up playing age group, Ranji cricket. I also played for India there. The memories are always fresh in your mind when you go back into those moments, you can still feel it because that is where everything started, that is where the selectors for the first time and you got an opportunity.

“So it’s always special to go back and play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium now. It’s a bit awkward for me, playing in front of the pavilion named after me. Honestly, I don’t like to talk about it a lot because it is a very awkward feeling but I just feel very grateful when I go back and see all the things that are present now and from where I started,” Virat Kohli said.

Rohit Sharma-led side survived the scare to win the opening game by six wickets against Australia in Chennai. KL Rahul delivered a punch by scoring valiant 97 runs and Virat Kohli scored 85 in a crucial match and summed up the dominance India had over the Australians throughout the game.