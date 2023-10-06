ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To An Unbelievable Spectacle – Mickey Arthur Looking Forward For Blockbuster India-Pakistan Clash

Director of Pakistan Cricket Mickey Arthur was ecstatic about the match between the two greatest rivals India and Pakistan on October 14th in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue has been the dominating side against the Babar Azam-led side in the ICC events, while Pakistan will look to turn things around in the game against India in the ODI World Cup 2023.

In the ODI World Cups, India hopes to continue their winning record against Pakistan. In 50-over World Cups, India has defeated Pakistan seven times, and this will mark their eighth meeting in the major competition and Rohit Sharma-led side will look to extend their winning run in the marquee event in their home soil.

Speaking to the media, Mickey Arthur remarked on how exciting the World Cup “spectacle” was between India and Pakistan over the years and feels that both the teams have played exceedingly well in recent times and that he is looking forward to the game because such matches are usually exciting for everyone and hopeful of going into the game with two wins in their bags.

“I think first and foremost it is going to be an unbelievable spectacle, those games are always exceptional. India is playing some fantastic cricket but so are we(Pakistan). I think it will be a great game, I can’t wait for it personally.”

“Hopefully, we’ve got two wins under the belt before we get to Ahmedabad so we are not getting too ahead of ourselves but it is one day to my dairy that I can’t wait for, I think it is just going to be a fantastic game,” Mickey Arthur said.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their third game of the ODI World Cup, Babar Azam-led side will face the Netherlands and Sri Lanka on 6th October and 10th October respectively before going into the big match against India.

I Am Pretty Sure That We Will Get That Around Our Games – Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur feels that both India and Pakistan players have mutual respect for each other in the game and was elated with the reception that the Pakistan team received so far in the neighbouring country and hopeful of having some good support throughout the tournament.

“What I can talk about is the respect that the players have for each other from both teams because I’ve seen the respect we’ve had and we’ve had a wonderful reception so far in India, and I am pretty sure that we will get that around our games as well,” Mickey Arthur added.

India currently plays Pakistan only in international competitions like the World Cup and Asia Cup, which offers high-quality matches in recent times with players from both teams stepping up for their team and both the teams will charged up to win the marquee clash in Ahmedabad on October 14th.