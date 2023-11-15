ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To Cost You A Lot In The Long Run With Sponsorships – David Warner Refuses To Accept Cricket Australia Contract

Australian veteran opener David Warner opened up about his white-ball future after the completion of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India and is unlikely to be available for the team’s white-ball commitments at home against the West Indies.

After the match against Pakistan at the SCG in January, Warner announced his intention to retire from Test cricket. However, he hinted that he would play in the BBL for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, and beyond his participation in a five-match Twenty20 International series against India, the Australia opener hasn’t finalized his involvement in cricket Australia.

Speaking to Cricket.com.au, David Warner disclosed that he won’t be taking up a contract with Cricket Australia and wants to explore the opportunities to play in the other leagues at the twilight stage of his career. He also feels that the sponsorship from outside sources will surpass the terms of the Cricket Australia deal.

“I won’t be taking a contract, definitely not, How the system works in Australia is that if you play five (T20) games or ODIs, or three Tests, you get upgraded and then you’re legally bound by the contracting system with sponsors and stuff.

“That’s something that becomes a bit of a pain in the backside, especially at my stage of my career. So I don’t want to be signed to that agreement and that’s something I have to think about moving forward because if you’re going to get a low contract, it’s going to cost you a lot in the long run with sponsorships,” David Warner said.

He might perhaps play in the UAE tournament only when his Thunder responsibilities are finished in late January since he has a contract with Dubai Capitals in the International League T20 competition that coincides with the final stages of BBL 13.

Before the current Ashes campaign in the UK, Warner announced that he would be ending his extraordinary 12-year Test career. There were reports that he would abandon his international career and become available for the T20 teams across the world.

I’m Very Comfortable With What I’m Doing – David Warner

David Warner is focused on competing in the next T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA and he will likely make a decision regarding his future playing white-ball cricket for the Australian squad after the major event.

“My goal is still to set my sights on playing the Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean first (in June next year), and I think from there I’ll probably decide what I’m going to do with white-ball cricket. I’m still feeling fit. I’m very comfortable with what I’m doing. So I’ve got to sit down and look at what there is, and what I can play,” David Warner added.

The Australian opener emphasized that he should have the flexibility to choose between his responsibilities to the franchise game and his international representation as it was his reason behind withdrawing from Test cricket.