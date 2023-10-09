ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana Fit And Available For Sri Lanka’s Next Game, Confirms Batting Coach

Star Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been out of action since before the Asia Cup 2023 final. Theekshana suffered a hamstring injury in the match against Pakistan and missed the summit clash against India, which the Men in Blue won.

Since then Theekshana has been working on recovering well from his injury. He missed Sri Lanka’s ICC World Cup 2023 opening match against South Africa in Delhi. South Africa posted a record 428 runs with three batters- Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Rassie van der Dussen scoring centuries.

Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka did well to keep Sri Lanka in the chase, but the target was too big for them.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Proteas match, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood has given a statement regarding Theekshana. He had ruled Maheesh Theekshana out of their World Cup opener against South Africa as the spinner is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

He said: “Theekshana is still recovering from a hamstring injury, so he won’t be available for this game. But we expect him to be available very soon. The rest of them are fine.”

This was their first international outing after Sri Lanka was blown away by India in the Asia Cup final.

Maheesh Theekshana Should Be Available For Tomorrow’s Game: Sri Lanka Batting Coach

But there is good news for the Sri Lanka team and fans as batting coach Naveed Nawaz said in the Pre-match press Conference ahead of the second match against Pakistan in Hyderabad.

“He should be available for tomorrow’s game; we didn’t take a risk in the last game. With Maheesh Theekshana coming in, our bowling attack will be a lot stronger,” Naveed Nawaz said as per newswire.lk

https://x.com/DanuskaAravinda/status/1711299387966828638?s=20