ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana Fit And Available For Sri Lanka’s Next Game, Confirms Batting Coach

Jatin

Oct 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana Fit And Available For Sri Lanka’s Next Game, Confirms Batting Coach

Star Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been out of action since before the Asia Cup 2023 final. Theekshana suffered a hamstring injury in the match against Pakistan and missed the summit clash against India, which the Men in Blue won.

Since then Theekshana has been working on recovering well from his injury. He missed Sri Lanka’s ICC World Cup 2023 opening match against South Africa in Delhi. South Africa posted a record 428 runs with three batters- Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Rassie van der Dussen scoring centuries.

Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka did well to keep Sri Lanka in the chase, but the target was too big for them.

Chris Silverwood. Photo- X

Meanwhile, ahead of the Proteas match, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood has given a statement regarding Theekshana. He had ruled Maheesh Theekshana out of their World Cup opener against South Africa as the spinner is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

He said: “Theekshana is still recovering from a hamstring injury, so he won’t be available for this game. But we expect him to be available very soon. The rest of them are fine.”

This was their first international outing after Sri Lanka was blown away by India in the Asia Cup final.

Maheesh Theekshana Should Be Available For Tomorrow’s Game: Sri Lanka Batting Coach

But there is good news for the Sri Lanka team and fans as batting coach Naveed Nawaz said in the Pre-match press Conference ahead of the second match against Pakistan in Hyderabad.

Maheesh Theekshana Photo- X

“He should be available for tomorrow’s game; we didn’t take a risk in the last game. With Maheesh Theekshana coming in, our bowling attack will be a lot stronger,” Naveed Nawaz said as per newswire.lk

https://x.com/DanuskaAravinda/status/1711299387966828638?s=20

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes Likely To Miss England’s Match Against Bangladesh Due To Hip Niggle

Tagged:

Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka

World Cup 2023

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana To Undergo Scans After Picking Up Hamstring Injury Against Pakistan In Colombo
Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana To Undergo Scans After Picking Up Hamstring Injury Against Pakistan In Colombo

Sep 15, 2023, 3:49 PM

IPL 2023: I Am Hoping MS Dhoni Promotes Himself Higher In The Batting Order &#8211; Indian Cricket Legend Wants CSK Skipper To Face More Balls
IPL 2023: I Am Hoping MS Dhoni Promotes Himself Higher In The Batting Order – Indian Cricket Legend Wants CSK Skipper To Face More Balls

Apr 12, 2023, 4:54 PM

IPL 2023: Maheesh Theekshana And Matheesha Pathirana To Join Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of Their Clash Against Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2023: Maheesh Theekshana And Matheesha Pathirana To Join Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of Their Clash Against Rajasthan Royals

Apr 9, 2023, 4:16 PM

IPL 2023: No Action On Sri Lankan Players For Missing Initial Stage Of Indian Premier League &#8211; Reports
IPL 2023: No Action On Sri Lankan Players For Missing Initial Stage Of Indian Premier League – Reports

Mar 28, 2023, 1:48 PM

Faf du Plessis Will Reunite With Stephen Fleming In The New CSA T20 League&#8217;s Franchise Johannesburg Super Kings
Faf du Plessis Will Reunite With Stephen Fleming In The New CSA T20 League’s Franchise Johannesburg Super Kings

Aug 16, 2022, 5:08 PM

Maheesh Theekshana And Kusal Mendis Ruled Out Of T20I Series
Maheesh Theekshana And Kusal Mendis Ruled Out Of T20I Series

Feb 26, 2022, 5:15 PM

