ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez, Younis Khan Considered For The Position Of Pakistan Chief Selector Following Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Resignation

Former Pakistan cricket players Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, and Sohail Tanvir met Pakistan Chairman Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore following Pakistan’s poor ODI World Cup campaign in 2023.

It was reported that Zaka Ashraf wants to replace the head selector with someone who knows what are the needs of modern cricket, to bring a few changes in Pakistan cricket. Former Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed took over in charge of selecting the team for the Australia Test series as Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as head selector.

Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq was appointed the chief selector of the Pakistan men’s team on August 7, 2023, and his outstanding performance in that role earned him the title of junior men’s selection committee leader. On October 30, he voluntarily decided to resign from his position owing to various reasons.

The Men in Green have failed to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament despite walking in as one of the favourites to win the title in India. This has led to criticism aimed at captain Babar Azam and the chief selector over their choice of players for the ODI World Cup team.

The PCB chief is currently debating replacing the chief selector with Mohammad Hafeez and Younis Khan. The composition of the Test team will be discussed by the new selection committee from November 20 to November 24. Players who have excelled in domestic cricket will be invited to a training camp that will be built up concurrently.

A formal statement regarding the new selection committee is anticipated soon, as the decision-making process progresses. The PCB wants to make sure that the chief selector who is appointed is capable of handling the difficulties presented by the changing game of cricket in the current era.

Before the T20 World Cup in June in the West Indies and the USA, Pakistan will play 19 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) following the Australian Test tour. Both Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez are the right candidates for the chief selector job, as they have played for Pakistan over the years.

According to a local news outlet in Pakistan, Team Director Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s head coach Grant Bradburn, and batting coach Andrew Puttick are likely to be sacked following the team’s poor ODI World Cup campaign in India.