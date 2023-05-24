The bottom five teams from the 2020-23 World Cup Super League (excluding World Cup hosts India), the top three teams from the 2014-23 World Cup League 2, and the top two teams from the 2023 World Cup Qualifier Play-off. The top two sides from this qualifier will be awarded a spot in the World Cup to be held in India in October and November this year.

Several key Netherlands players like Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, and Roelof van der Merwe will not be a part of the Netherlands’ squad for the all-important event due to their county commitments.

Speaking on the team, Netherlands Skipper Scott Edwards feels that the team is prepared very well for the qualifiers and is confident of playing well in Zimbabwe conditions and reckons that the team is filled with a good mix of youth and experience.

“Coming off the back of a three-game series in Zimbabwe a few months ago, we have been intentional in our preparation for the qualifiers and we are confident the squad we have picked can play a brand of cricket that will be successful in these conditions,” Edwards said.

“We have a good mixture of experienced players along with some exciting young players who have performed well in the domestic Pro Series and club season leading into this tournament.”

The Netherlands finished in 13th place in the recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and will look to go one step further to qualify for the main event of the ODI World Cup to perform best to their potential in Zimbabwe

Netherlands will play against Zimbabwe, the USA, Nepal, and West Indies from Group A on June 20, 22, 24, and 26, respectively. Group B has Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and UAE. The top three from each group will then advance to the Super Sixes stage

Teams that advance to the Super Six play three further matches against the qualifiers from the other group, with the two results against teams from their group carrying forward from the group stage