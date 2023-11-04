ODI World Cup 2023: None Of Our Pakistani Players Does Even 10 Per Cent Of Virat Kohli – Abdul Razzaq On Babar Azam-led Side’s Work Ethics

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq credited Anushka Sharma for the success of Virat Kohli in the game. The 34-year-old has been at his absolute best for the Indian team in the ongoing ODI World Cup playing many match-winning knocks for the side.

Virat Kohli has played brilliantly in the first half of the 2023 World Cup. In India’s first game against Australia, he scored an important 85 runs and played some memorable knocks against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue would be vying for a third ODI World Cup crown and remain undefeated after seven matches, with Kohli stepping up for the side in crucial moments of the game.

Speaking on a TV show, Abdul Razzaq funnily credited Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma for his success in the game and hailed him as the greatest cricketer in the World Cup and said that none of the Pakistan cricketers put such hard work to remain fit as the former Indian skipper.

“Unki wife hain, Virat Kohli ke success ke peeche unki wife hain (His wife is there, behind Kohli’s success, his wife has a role),” Abdul Razzaq said.

“Why is Virat Kohli the greatest? Let me elaborate on that a bit. Everybody asks how Kohli became such a world-class player, but the work he puts on, none of our Pakistani players does even 10 per cent of that, Check his fitness, the way he runs is quite unbelievable. He knows how to convert twos into threes,” Abdul Razzaq added.

Virat Kohli has 48 ODI tons under his belt, one short of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. Thus, the former Indian skipper will need two more centuries to go past Tendulkar and be the record-holder for the most ODI tons in history and he will still have two games in the league stage to achieve this record followed by the knockout games.

The Men in Blue has won seven out of seven games so far in the World Cup 2023 in India and it looks like the team has ticked all their boxes well going into the important game against South Africa in Eden Gardens.

The Indian team will be looking to be clinical in their approach against the Proteas, who have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket in the tournament.