ODI World Cup 2023: Not Full Fitness, I Am Four Kilos Down From Dengue – Shubman Gill Drops A Bombshell About His Fitness

Indian opener Shubman Gill disclosed that he is still not fully fit after recovering from the dengue, having lost four kgs during the illness. The youngster rejoined the Indian squad for the Ahmedabad game against bitter rivals Pakistan after missing the Men in Blue’s opening two matches of the major event.

Just before India’s opening match of the competition against Australia in Chennai, he was hospitalized after receiving a dengue diagnosis. Although there were concerns about his ability to play in the match against Pakistan, the young player recovered sufficiently to be available and found a spot in the starting eleven.

Shubman Gill defied the Sri Lankan bowlers with great confidence, smashing eleven fours and two maximums during his batting innings alongside Virat Kohli. After 92 balls, the talented young opener was dismissed from the game after scoring a well-deserved century in his first ODI World Cup.

Speaking to the broadcasters, Shubman Gill revealed that he lost four kilos during the dengue. He said that the wicket was not a 400 runs one, complimented Mohammed Siraj for his outstanding opening spell against Sri Lanka, and acknowledged Shreyas Iyer for his outstanding performance under pressure.

“Not full fitness. I am four kilos down from dengue in terms of mass and muscle weight, I honestly don’t think it was a 400 wicket. We batted well to get 350. Shreyas (Iyer) was the key today. He batted superbly, The way they were bowling we were anticipating wickets. Siraj is always fired up. They were sensational,” Shubman Gill said.

The 24-year-old has been the standout performer across formats in 2023 producing some match-winning performances for the Indian team.

Shubman Gill possesses a critical skill for International cricket as he can adapt to various circumstances and pitches. His versatility in all formats is evidenced by his constant performances in many contexts, in any condition.

Gill has been in tremendous form in 2023 and is currently the leading run-getter in ODIs this year. He would be keen to continue his fine form going forward in the remaining games of the marquee event and would be desperate to come up with a good show in his first-ever World Cup and would be a strong test against the formidable South African attack on the Sunday ahead of the important knockout games.