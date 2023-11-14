ODI World Cup 2023: “Our Intention Wasn’t To Groom Our Child Into A Cricketer…” – Rachin Ravindra’s Father Clarifies The Reason Behind His Name

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: “Our Intention Wasn’t To Groom Our Child Into A Cricketer…” – Rachin Ravindra’s Father Clarifies The Reason Behind His Name

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 14, 2023 at 2:08 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;Our Intention Wasn&#8217;t To Groom Our Child Into A Cricketer&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Rachin Ravindra&#8217;s Father Clarifies The Reason Behind His Name

Rachin Ravindra’s father, Ravi Krishnamurthy clarified that the name was not intentionally derived from the well-known cricket players Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid despite the popular belief around his name. The 23-year-old has astonished everyone with his batting abilities at the top of the order in the ongoing ODI World Cup, emerging as a prominent young player.

Rachin Ravindra has scored 565 runs in nine innings at the ODI World Cup, which secured him the third-highest run-scorer spot in the list of the highest run-getters in the event. The Left-handed batter becomes a prime target for the bowlers, as he has shown the ability to play big innings once he sets in the middle.

In an interview with the Print, Ravi Krishnamurthy said that Rachin’s name was chosen by his wife, and it was unintentional to name him a combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction : Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra Credits: Twitter

“When Rachin was born, my wife proposed the name, and we quickly agreed on it because it sounded good, was easy to spell, and was short. Only later did we realize it unintentionally combined Rahul and Sachin’s names. Our intention wasn’t to groom our child into a cricketer or anything like that,” Ravi Krishnamurthy said.

With his outstanding masterclass, the southpaw shone a bright light on his prospects for playing international cricket. In nine games, the left-handed batter has amassed 565 runs at an incredible average of 70.62, including three hundred, and impressed everyone with his ability to play effectively for the team, maintain composure under pressure, and be useful with the ball in a variety of circumstances.

The 23-year-old has been a brilliant performer for the Kiwis since his debut for the team and took his game to a different in the ongoing ODI World Cup and is already touted to be the next big thing in the world of cricket.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra now holds the record for most runs scored in a World Cup debut, surpassing England’s Jonny Bairstow, and has eclipsed Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 523 runs to become the player with the most runs in a single World Cup edition under the age of 25 and has received plaudits from cricket icons and pundits for his exceptional performance in this competition.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

New Zealand National Cricket Team

Rachin Ravindra

ODI World Cup 2023: “Our Intention Wasn’t To Groom Our Child Into A Cricketer…” – Rachin Ravindra’s Father Clarifies The Reason Behind His Name

Nov 14, 2023, 2:08 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Have Nothing To Lose And Can Be Dangerous &#8211; Ross Taylor Fires Warning To India Ahead Of Semi-final Clash
ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Have Nothing To Lose And Can Be Dangerous – Ross Taylor Fires Warning To India Ahead Of Semi-final Clash

Nov 14, 2023, 12:41 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This New Zealand Is Not Looking Like The Same Team That Used To Trouble Us &#8211; Aakash Chopra Picks India As Favourites For Semi-final Clash
ODI World Cup 2023: This New Zealand Is Not Looking Like The Same Team That Used To Trouble Us – Aakash Chopra Picks India As Favourites For Semi-final Clash

Nov 13, 2023, 3:37 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: A Quality Side Like New Zealand, You Can Never Write Them Off &#8211; Steve Harmison Issues Stern Warning To In-form Indian Team Ahead Of Knockouts
ODI World Cup 2023: A Quality Side Like New Zealand, You Can Never Write Them Off – Steve Harmison Issues Stern Warning To In-form Indian Team Ahead Of Knockouts

Nov 11, 2023, 10:03 AM

New Zealand Batter Henry Nicholls Faces Charges For Ball-tampering In Domestic Cricket Ahead Of Bangladesh Series
New Zealand Batter Henry Nicholls Faces Charges For Ball-tampering In Domestic Cricket Ahead Of Bangladesh Series

Nov 10, 2023, 1:10 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Jonny Bairstow To Achieve These Massive Records In The Marquee Event
ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Jonny Bairstow To Achieve These Massive Records In The Marquee Event

Nov 10, 2023, 11:20 AM

