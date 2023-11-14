ODI World Cup 2023: “Our Intention Wasn’t To Groom Our Child Into A Cricketer…” – Rachin Ravindra’s Father Clarifies The Reason Behind His Name

Rachin Ravindra’s father, Ravi Krishnamurthy clarified that the name was not intentionally derived from the well-known cricket players Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid despite the popular belief around his name. The 23-year-old has astonished everyone with his batting abilities at the top of the order in the ongoing ODI World Cup, emerging as a prominent young player.

Rachin Ravindra has scored 565 runs in nine innings at the ODI World Cup, which secured him the third-highest run-scorer spot in the list of the highest run-getters in the event. The Left-handed batter becomes a prime target for the bowlers, as he has shown the ability to play big innings once he sets in the middle.

In an interview with the Print, Ravi Krishnamurthy said that Rachin’s name was chosen by his wife, and it was unintentional to name him a combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

“When Rachin was born, my wife proposed the name, and we quickly agreed on it because it sounded good, was easy to spell, and was short. Only later did we realize it unintentionally combined Rahul and Sachin’s names. Our intention wasn’t to groom our child into a cricketer or anything like that,” Ravi Krishnamurthy said.

With his outstanding masterclass, the southpaw shone a bright light on his prospects for playing international cricket. In nine games, the left-handed batter has amassed 565 runs at an incredible average of 70.62, including three hundred, and impressed everyone with his ability to play effectively for the team, maintain composure under pressure, and be useful with the ball in a variety of circumstances.

The 23-year-old has been a brilliant performer for the Kiwis since his debut for the team and took his game to a different in the ongoing ODI World Cup and is already touted to be the next big thing in the world of cricket.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra now holds the record for most runs scored in a World Cup debut, surpassing England’s Jonny Bairstow, and has eclipsed Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 523 runs to become the player with the most runs in a single World Cup edition under the age of 25 and has received plaudits from cricket icons and pundits for his exceptional performance in this competition.