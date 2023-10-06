ODI World Cup 2023: Our Team Is Playing Good Cricket, We Have Good Balance – Sachin Tendulkar Backs India To Repeat 2011 World Cup Heroics

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar believes that Team India can repeat the historic feat of the 2011 World Cup-winning campaign on home soil in 2023. The Men In Blue will take on the five-time champions in the World Cup opener on Sunday in Chennai.

The team led by Rohit Sharma will enter the competition with great momentum and they have secured victories in the Asia Cup 2023 and a bilateral series against Australia. The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites to win the championship, as they have a well-rounded team heading into the marquee event.

Speaking on ICC’s Digital Insider, Sachin Tendulkar is hopeful of India doing well in the ODI World Cup and wants to trust the process and believes that the team has a well-balanced team to perform well in the tournament.

“I hope so, because our team is playing good cricket, and if the team continues to keep things simple and stick to basics, they have the ammunition, We’ve got a strong batting line-up, a very good all-round bowling attack, we have good balance,” Sachin Tendulkar said.

It’s worth noting that home teams have won the World Cup since the 2011 edition. India won the World Cup in 2011 as hosts, while Australia tasted glory in 2015 while hosting the tournament followed by the defending champions England in 2019.

Sachin Tendulkar Picks His Choice Four Semifinalist For ODI World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar went on to pick his choice of four semifinalists in the ODI World Cup, who has got a great chance of doing well in the competition and the master blaster went on to predict host nations India, Australia, defending champions England and New Zealand make into the final four of the marquee event in the 2023 edition.

“India without any doubt. We have a very, very good, balanced team, So is the case with Australia, I feel they have a balanced team”.

“The third one I would say would be England. England again are a very strong team, with a combination of experience and some new faces. My fourth team would be New Zealand. They have played the finals in 2015 and 2019. If you look at their track record, New Zealand in world championships have always done well and I see them getting to the semis,” Sachin Tendulkar added.

In the opening game between England and New Zealand, the Blackcaps secured a dominating 9-wicket victory over the defending champions. A total of 48 games will be played in the 46-day ICC event, as India hosts the World Cup as the solo host for the first time and every team will look to put on a fine show to win the marquee event in India