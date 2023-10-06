SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Our Team Is Playing Good Cricket, We Have Good Balance – Sachin Tendulkar Backs India To Repeat 2011 World Cup Heroics

SW Desk

Oct 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Our Team Is Playing Good Cricket, We Have Good Balance &#8211; Sachin Tendulkar Backs India To Repeat 2011 World Cup Heroics

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar believes that Team India can repeat the historic feat of the 2011 World Cup-winning campaign on home soil in 2023. The Men In Blue will take on the five-time champions in the World Cup opener on Sunday in Chennai.

The team led by Rohit Sharma will enter the competition with great momentum and they have secured victories in the Asia Cup 2023 and a bilateral series against Australia. The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites to win the championship, as they have a well-rounded team heading into the marquee event.

Speaking on ICC’s Digital Insider, Sachin Tendulkar is hopeful of India doing well in the ODI World Cup and wants to trust the process and believes that the team has a well-balanced team to perform well in the tournament.

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar Credits: Twitter

“I hope so, because our team is playing good cricket, and if the team continues to keep things simple and stick to basics, they have the ammunition, We’ve got a strong batting line-up, a very good all-round bowling attack, we have good balance,” Sachin Tendulkar said.

It’s worth noting that home teams have won the World Cup since the 2011 edition. India won the World Cup in 2011 as hosts, while Australia tasted glory in 2015 while hosting the tournament followed by the defending champions England in 2019.

Sachin Tendulkar Picks His Choice Four Semifinalist For ODI World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar went on to pick his choice of four semifinalists in the ODI World Cup, who has got a great chance of doing well in the competition and the master blaster went on to predict host nations India, Australia, defending champions England and New Zealand make into the final four of the marquee event in the 2023 edition.

“India without any doubt. We have a very, very good, balanced team, So is the case with Australia, I feel they have a balanced team”.

Eng vs Nz 2023
Eng vs Nz 2023 Credits: Twitter

“The third one I would say would be England. England again are a very strong team, with a combination of experience and some new faces. My fourth team would be New Zealand. They have played the finals in 2015 and 2019. If you look at their track record, New Zealand in world championships have always done well and I see them getting to the semis,” Sachin Tendulkar added.

In the opening game between England and New Zealand, the Blackcaps secured a dominating 9-wicket victory over the defending champions. A total of 48 games will be played in the 46-day ICC event, as India hosts the World Cup as the solo host for the first time and every team will look to put on a fine show to win the marquee event in India

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Sachin Tendulkar

NEWS

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Don’t Rush Shubman Gill Back, Preserve Him For The Rest Of The Tournament &#8211; Sanjay Bangar&#8217;s Advice For Indian Team Management
ODI World Cup 2023: Don’t Rush Shubman Gill Back, Preserve Him For The Rest Of The Tournament – Sanjay Bangar’s Advice For Indian Team Management

Oct 7, 2023, 1:44 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: As A Coach I See My Work In The Lead-up To The Games &#8211; Rahul Dravid Opens Up On His Role Of Coach
ODI World Cup 2023: As A Coach I See My Work In The Lead-up To The Games – Rahul Dravid Opens Up On His Role Of Coach

Oct 7, 2023, 10:14 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To An Unbelievable Spectacle &#8211; Mickey Arthur Looking Forward For Blockbuster India-Pakistan Clash
ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To An Unbelievable Spectacle – Mickey Arthur Looking Forward For Blockbuster India-Pakistan Clash

Oct 6, 2023, 2:47 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Our Team Is Playing Good Cricket, We Have Good Balance &#8211; Sachin Tendulkar Backs India To Repeat 2011 World Cup Heroics
ODI World Cup 2023: Our Team Is Playing Good Cricket, We Have Good Balance – Sachin Tendulkar Backs India To Repeat 2011 World Cup Heroics

Oct 6, 2023, 10:33 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Doubtful For The World Cup Opener Against Australia After Being Down With Dengue &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Doubtful For The World Cup Opener Against Australia After Being Down With Dengue – Reports

Oct 6, 2023, 10:13 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: That Makes A Big Difference &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Compares Current Indian Team To The World Cup-winning Teams From 1983 And 2011
ODI World Cup 2023: That Makes A Big Difference – Sunil Gavaskar Compares Current Indian Team To The World Cup-winning Teams From 1983 And 2011

Oct 5, 2023, 3:12 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links