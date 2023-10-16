ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Didn’t Compete, That Is Always Hard To Get Over – Dinesh Karthik On Tough Times Ahead For Babar Azam-led Side

Indian veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that Pakistan will undergo some tough times in the next few days after their humiliating loss to the arch-rivals India at Ahmedabad. The Men In Green went down against India without showing a fight, which could haunt the team going forward in the tournament.

The Men in Green were outplayed on Saturday because they were unable to match the host team’s performance in the game. Pakistan’s batting collapsed dreadfully against India in their third game with them losing their final eight wickets for just 36 runs.

Speaking to the media, Dinesh Karthik feels that it is going be hard days for Pakistan going forward, as they would have a lot of negative energy around them following their embarrassing loss in the ODI World Cup and asserted that the team went down against India without a fight which affects their mindset going into the next few games.

“It’s going to be hard to three days. I can promise you that they walk through airports like just what, Morgs said. There’ll be a lot of notifications coming in and most of it negative at this point. Ideally, if I was there, I wouldn’t look at the phone for a couple of days. That’s a start,” Dinesh Karthik said.

“Now, how do you deal with a loss like this? Because psychologically it is a bit of a blow. It’s one thing to compete and lose. Like when they lost against India in Melbourne in T20 a year ago, that is acceptable.

“They fought right to the end, India with a better team and they just picked them at the post. But today they didn’t compete. Now that is always hard to get over,” Karthik added.

India moved to the top of the table after beating the Men In Green in front of a jam-packed Ahmedabad stadium during a much-anticipated World Cup league match. Pakistan won their first two games against the relatively lower-ranked opponents and the team’s real test would start going forward as they face the likes of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and England.

Pakistan will look to put this poor performance behind to come back stronger in the tournament. The next match for Babar Azam and the company will take on the five-time champions Australia place on October 20 at Bangalore’s MA Chinnaswamy Stadium.