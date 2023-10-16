ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Opener Litton Das Angered By The Presence Of Media Personnel In Hotel

Bangladesh opener Litton Das vented his frustration seeing the media personnel in their hotel during their off-day ahead of the important clash against India on Thursday. Bangladesh suffered back-to-back defeats in the tournament following their victory against Afghanistan in their opening game of the World Cup.

Since there was no practice or other activity scheduled for the Bangladeshi team the following two days in Pune, members of the Bangladeshi media were present at the hotel Conrad Hotel in Pune on Sunday, where the media person greeted a few players in the team.

“Why are the media here? Why are they taking pictures of me? Bangladesh’s opener Liton Das screamed at the security guards on Sunday in Pune’s Conrad Hotel on seeing the media taking his photo.

Some other cricketers, such as Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, and Mahmudullah, greeted the media workers, but Litton’s behaviour towards the Bangladeshi media members more accurately represented the Tigers’ poor performance on the field in the last two games, with him gifting his wicket against the Black Caps in Chennai.

After the incident, hotel security asked the curious reporters to leave, claiming that the players didn’t feel comfortable in their presence.

While the other teams have graciously welcomed the media’s presence, Bangladesh has handled their media obligations quite the opposite.

Since suffering humiliating defeats to England and New Zealand due to mediocre performances, Bangladesh has gone into its shell and is opting not to face the media, as evidenced by Liton’s attitude toward them.

In the previous game, the Kiwis restricted the Bangladesh side to 245/9 runs on a pitch that was favourable for batters. With eight wickets and 43 deliveries left, the 2019 World Cup runner-up successfully completed the chase to earn their third straight victory and take the top spot in the points chart, while Shakib-Al-Hasan-led side suffered their second straight defeat in the mega event.

Bangladesh side would look to stage a comeback in the game against India in the next their fourth game of the ODI World Cup, as the team has done decently well against the host nations in recent times winning their final Super 4 game against India in Asia Cup 2023 and the Shakib-Al-Hasan led side would look to pull off upset against the Men in Blue on October 19th.