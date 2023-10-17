ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia – Reports

Pakistan team players have been battling with health issues ahead of the marquee clash against the five-time champions Australia on Friday. Babar Azam-led side suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals India before travelling to Bangalore for their next game against Australia.

The Men in Green were outplayed on Saturday because they were unable to match the home team’s performance. In their 2023 ODI World Cup encounter against India on Saturday, Pakistan lost their final eight wickets for just 36 runs, an embarrassing batting collapse on the bigger stage of the game.

However, it appears that Bangalore’s weather hasn’t been kind to the Pakistani players ahead of the Australia game.

The Pakistan team had an optional morning net practice session in which Mohammad Wasim Jr. was seen bowling at his best with the majority of players not showing up for the practice session. Even though the major net session is supposed to take place in the evening, many players are expected to skip the practice due to poor health.

According to various reports, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, and Usama Mir are suffering from viral infection in the Pakistan squad and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) haven’t any official announcement about the matter.

Viral/Infection in 🇵🇰 camp. There are some reports

Shaheen, Usama, Shafiq, Zaman are suffering from viral/infections PCB is not commenting on it. — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) October 17, 2023

Star pacer Shaheen Afridi has recently recovered from a viral fever. Pakistan team will require their players to be totally fit for the important game against Australia. There hasn’t been any news about the other players, but a number of them are reportedly having health issues right now.

Australia is anticipated to arrive in Bangalore today in preparation for the match, which will be contested on October 20th and both teams will look to put their best foot forward to win the high-octane contest in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Australia had a difficult start to their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with two defeats before the Sri Lanka game. The five-time champions are coming off a huge victory against Sri Lanka and they would be keen to continue their form going forward in the tournament.