ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Sports Broadcaster Zainab Abbas Left India For “Personal Reasons” – ICC

SW Desk

Oct 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Sports Broadcaster Zainab Abbas Left India For &#8220;Personal Reasons&#8221; &#8211; ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has addressed the controversy surrounding Pakistani sports broadcaster Zainab Abbas’ withdrawal from the broadcast team for the 2023 World Cup. On Monday, ICC refuted rumours that Zainab had been expelled from India and asserted that her departure had been due to “personal reasons”.

According to a report in The Dawn, ICC official C. Rajshekhar Rao told Arab News that her departure from India was due to personal reasons. Earlier media reports stated that she was asked to leave India because of “security concerns” after a local lawyer complained in Delhi and in another report it was said that Zainab’s attorney claimed in the complaint that she had previously sent out “derogatory” tweets critical of India.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Zainab was in India for Pakistan’s opening 2023 World Cup game against the Netherlands but according to various reports in media, It is said that She had flown to Dubai from Hyderabad. Two former Pakistani cricketers, Ramiz Raza and Waqar Younis, will be part of the commentary panel for the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Since the Pakistan cricket team visited India, it seems like Babar Azam and his teammates have thoroughly enjoyed their time in the country, as many players expressed their love for India. The Pakistan side had a massive reception in Hyderabad on their visit to India for the ODI World Cup 2023.

I Think The Way People Are Responding Towards Our Team, Everyone Enjoyed It – Babar Azam

Babar Azam expressed his surprise at how the Pakistani squad was treated upon entering India, saying that everyone felt at home. He reiterated that they’re eager to take advantage of the chance to compete well for the country in the high-octane tournament.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

“I think the hospitality was nice – we were not expecting this, but I think the way people are responding towards our team, everyone enjoyed it. We are a week in Hyderabad so it is not like we are in India, it is like we are home. I think it’s a golden opportunity for everyone to give their 100 percent and enjoy the tournament,” Babar Azam said.

Since the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, the bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have been suspended. There has only been one bilateral series between India and Pakistan, which was held when Misbah-ul-Haq’s Pakistan visited India for a brief white-ball series in the 2012–2013 and 2016 T20 World Cup in India.

2023 ODI World Cup

ICC

Zainab Abbas

