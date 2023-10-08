ODI World Cup 2023: Prankster Jarvo69 Invades Chepauk Ground, Gets Near Virat Kohli Before IND Vs AUS Match; Security Escorts Him Out

At the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia got off to a funny start when famed British pitch invader Jarvo raced into the center and got near Virat Kohli.

British prankster Jarvo 69 is well-known on YouTube for breaking onto cricket fields and dressing up as an Indian cricketer. Daniel Jarvis is his true name. He gained notoriety in 2021 when, during the second Test of the India vs. England series, he entered the pitch at Lord’s Cricket Ground. He pretended to be a member of the Indian team while sporting an Indian shirt. Security personnel eventually lifted him from the ground.

At Headingley Cricket Ground during the third Test of the series, Jarvo 69 entered the pitch once more. He entered the crease after opening batsman Rohit Sharma got out this time while wearing full cricket attire. He was ultimately lifted off the ground.

Pitch invasions by Jarvo 69 have drawn varying responses. While some people find them amusing and witty, others consider them to be disrespectful of the cricket game. Jarvo 69 has admitted that he only wants to make people laugh and has no desire to hurt anyone’s feelings.

Virat Kohli Helps Security Get Rid Of Jarvo From The Chennai Field

This time Jarvo did the unthinkable as he breached security and raced onto the field in Chepauk where India and Australia are clashing in the 5th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He was spotted wearing a blue Indian jersey with “Jarvo 69” emblazoned on it as he invaded the pitch. Viral photos on X (formerly Twitter) showed him being escorted away as he came close to Indian batter and star player Virat Kohli.

