ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia – Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the November 19 ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The host nation India will participate in the summit match at the biggest cricket ground in the world and will be one of the favourites to win the championship in front of the fully-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following the Men in Blue’s emphatic win over New Zealand to advance to the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time in history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who loves cricket, was among the first to wish them luck for the grand finale on Sunday.

Following India’s impressive win over New Zealand, the Indian Prime Minister took his X handle to praise the Indian team for their dominating performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup and hailed Mohammad Shami for his brilliance with the ball throughout the marquee event in the country.

Congratulations to Team India! India puts up a superlative performance and enters the Finals in remarkable style. Fantastic batting and good bowling sealed the match for our team. Best wishes for the Finals! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

“Today’s Semi-Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!”

When India faced New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final, Mohammed Shami stood out among the bowlers. With 23 scalps from six matches, the Bengal bowler is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup as he gave his all on every occasion on the bigger stage.

The last time Modi saw cricket was during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, which pitted India against Australia earlier this year. Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese visited the Narendra Modi Stadium and had meetings with players from both sides before the start of the game.

India has won the ODI World Cup twice, under the leadership of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni. Although the hosts haven’t lost in ten games in the One-Day Internationals this season, it seems possible that they will eventually fulfil the desire of Indian cricket fans on Sunday.