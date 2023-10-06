ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Names His Idol In Cricket After An Impressive Century Against England In Ahmedabad

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra revealed that he idolized legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar in his younger days and also named Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara as the players he watched a lot during his childhood days. The left-handed all-rounder scored a brilliant century on his World Cup debut against England on Thursday.

Rachin Ravindra put on a brilliant display of his batting skills in the game against England in the opening game as he scored an unbeaten 123 runs off just 96 balls on his World Cup debut alongside picking a wicket of Harry Brook in the bowling. He can be crucial for the team going into the marquee event given his ability in sub-continental conditions.

Speaking at the press conference after the game, Rachin Ravindra stated that Tendulkar was his idol when asked about the influence Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar had on his game. Both Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar received the first name “Rachin,” in his name.

“I think those two are pretty special cricketers. Obviously, I’ve heard a lot of stories and watched a lot of footage and the influence from my parents and the old-school Indian cricketers was pretty cool Obviously, I idolized Sachin Tendulkar. I think a lot of people did. I think the way he batted and his technique was beautiful to watch,” Rachin Ravindra further said.

The Blackcaps victory was greatly aided by Conway and Ravindra’s century on their ODI World Cup debut and their combination with Conway produced an unbroken 273-run stand, which helped New Zealand to secure their first victory in the World Cup.

Obviously, It’s Always Nice Coming To India – Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra said that he admired left-handed batters like Kumar Sangakkara and Brian Lara during their playing days in the International and was delighted with the century in his World Cup, especially in India.

“I guess being lefty, there are guys you look at, I love Lara, I love Sangakkara, just the usual gun left-handers, but Tendulkar was definitely the idol,” Rachin Ravindra said.

“I think a hundred is always special, but I guess in terms of being able to perform in India is pretty cool. So, it’s cool to have that moment and obviously, it’s always nice coming to India I have a sense of family connection whenever I’m in Bangalore and being able to see my grandparents and stuff so yeah, it’s pretty cool,” Rachin Ravindra added

Rachin Ravindra is likely to keep his place in the playing 11 even if Kane Williamson returns to the team given his all-around performance in the World Cup opener and the Black Caps will take on the Netherlands in the second game on October 9th in Hyderabad.