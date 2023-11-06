ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid And Rohit Sharma Have A Beautiful Chemistry – Mohammad Yousuf Hails Think-tank For India’s Impressive Performance

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf hailed the Indian team as firm favourites to win the ODI World Cup 2023 title after dominating the South Africa team in all three departments on Sunday. The Men In Blue remains still unbeaten in the mega event, winning all the matches on home soil without any hiccups in the game.

With the victory, the Men in Blue guaranteed that they would top the league stage of the competition, and the recent matchup with the Proteas is evident how difficult it will be for rival sides to outperform the hosts, and the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to continue their fine form going into the business end of the tournament.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mohammad Yousuf commended captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid for their tactical strategy, which enabled the Indian team to easily defeat rivals. Yousuf concluded that India will win only because of “bad luck” and asserted that the Indian team has got all the bases covered in the tournament

“Before the match, it seemed that a close game between two top teams was on the cards. But after this match, only one team is on top in the tournament. India are favourites and that’s because they have top-class batters, bowlers and their fielding is also top notch and they are playing as a unit,” Mohammad Yousuf said.

“India are performing brilliantly and the efforts and hard work are showing. One also should not forget Rahul Dravid’s contribution. Dravid helped the team gel together and make proper planning. Dravid and Rohit Sharma have a beautiful chemistry as they can take the entire team together.

“I don’t think India will lose any match in the tournament. It needs bad luck for them to lose. They have all their boxes ticked. There is no weakness in their team,” Mohammad Yousuf added.

At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5, the Men in Blue continued their rampaging form by crushing South Africa, who were in second position, by a margin of 243 runs. They now have eight wins from as many games after the victory, which guaranteed them first place after the league stage and they will face the Netherlands in their next game in Bengaluru on November 12th before heading into the semifinals of the tournament.