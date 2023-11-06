ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Very Calm In Terms Of Backing His Instincts While Making The Decisions – Zaheer Khan Hails Rohit Sharma For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Very Calm In Terms Of Backing His Instincts While Making The Decisions – Zaheer Khan Hails Rohit Sharma For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Very Calm In Terms Of Backing His Instincts While Making The Decisions &#8211; Zaheer Khan Hails Rohit Sharma For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan hailed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his excellent leadership skills for the Indian team in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue are the only team in the competition that has not lost yet after winning eight out of the eight games.

Team India is in excellent form and has every requirement met to win the championship on home soil. The Men in Blue has been in the greatest form and intensity coming over the top of high-quality opponents. Rohit Sharma -led side outplayed the South African team in all three departments giving no real chance to the Proteas in the game.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan said that Rohit Sharma likes to work a lot behind the scenes lot ahead of the matches and added that Sharma spends a lot of time strategizing and going over different scenarios and also stated that he trusts his gut when making decisions in the game.

“He is someone who likes to work behind the scenes. So, what you are seeing on the pitch is the preparation, which is very important about his captaincy. He likes spending time with all the guys, talking to the support staff and players, and discussing various scenarios. That has been the hallmark of how he approaches the game,” Zaheer Khan said.

Zaheer Khan. Image-Sportstar
Zaheer Khan Credits: Twitter

“What I like about him is that he is very calm under pressure. He might be animated at times, but that doesn’t mean he is feeling the pressure. He is very calm in terms of backing his instincts while making the decisions,” Zaheer Khan said.

Rohit Sharma has been impressive in leading the Indian team in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, winning eight out of eight games. Following Virat Kohli’s departure as India’s captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma provided a breath of fresh air to Indian cricket and would be keen to lead the Indian side to a third ODI World Cup title.

That Drive Is There To Think Of The Team And He Knows To Win Tournaments – Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan feels that winning the trophies comes naturally to the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and believes that he has the knack to win big tournaments for the country and that Sharma may inspire his teammates to give their best effort during the mega-events.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“He has been winning trophies and that is something which comes naturally to him, that drive is there to think of the team and he knows how to win tournaments. To achieve that, you have got to get everyone switched on. He has done a terrific job of doing that, leading up to this campaign, defining what kind of approach the team should have,” Zaheer Khan added.

India’s ODI World Cup campaign has been brilliant in all eight of their games, they have outperformed the opposition in a formidable manner. Both batters and bowlers have been doing quite well, not allowing the opponents to get into the game at any stage of the match, and would be keen to win the championship in front of the home crowd.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Zaheer Khan

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Very Calm In Terms Of Backing His Instincts While Making The Decisions &#8211; Zaheer Khan Hails Rohit Sharma For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills
ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Very Calm In Terms Of Backing His Instincts While Making The Decisions – Zaheer Khan Hails Rohit Sharma For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills

Nov 6, 2023, 11:03 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Zaheer Khan Wants India To Play Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, And Mohammed Shami Together In Some Games
ODI World Cup 2023: Zaheer Khan Wants India To Play Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, And Mohammed Shami Together In Some Games

Oct 8, 2023, 3:47 PM

IND vs WI: You&#8217;ve Ended My Career &#8211; Ishant Sharma Reveals Interesting Incident Involving Virat Kohli And Zaheer Khan
IND vs WI: You’ve Ended My Career – Ishant Sharma Reveals Interesting Incident Involving Virat Kohli And Zaheer Khan

Jul 26, 2023, 2:21 PM

Former Indian Cricketer And Mumbai&#8217;s Legendary Captain Sudhir Naik Dies Aged 78
Former Indian Cricketer And Mumbai’s Legendary Captain Sudhir Naik Dies Aged 78

Apr 6, 2023, 12:04 PM

IPL 2023: &#8220;Come To The Match And Will Thrash You&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Virender Sehwag Recalls Fond Memories Of Inaugural IPL Edition
IPL 2023: “Come To The Match And Will Thrash You…” – Virender Sehwag Recalls Fond Memories Of Inaugural IPL Edition

Apr 2, 2023, 11:50 AM

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Is The Complete Package You&#8217;d Expect From A Player &#8211; Former Indian Coach Anil Kumble
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Is The Complete Package You’d Expect From A Player – Former Indian Coach Anil Kumble

Mar 31, 2023, 4:52 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic