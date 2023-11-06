ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Very Calm In Terms Of Backing His Instincts While Making The Decisions – Zaheer Khan Hails Rohit Sharma For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan hailed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his excellent leadership skills for the Indian team in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue are the only team in the competition that has not lost yet after winning eight out of the eight games.

Team India is in excellent form and has every requirement met to win the championship on home soil. The Men in Blue has been in the greatest form and intensity coming over the top of high-quality opponents. Rohit Sharma -led side outplayed the South African team in all three departments giving no real chance to the Proteas in the game.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan said that Rohit Sharma likes to work a lot behind the scenes lot ahead of the matches and added that Sharma spends a lot of time strategizing and going over different scenarios and also stated that he trusts his gut when making decisions in the game.

“He is someone who likes to work behind the scenes. So, what you are seeing on the pitch is the preparation, which is very important about his captaincy. He likes spending time with all the guys, talking to the support staff and players, and discussing various scenarios. That has been the hallmark of how he approaches the game,” Zaheer Khan said.

“What I like about him is that he is very calm under pressure. He might be animated at times, but that doesn’t mean he is feeling the pressure. He is very calm in terms of backing his instincts while making the decisions,” Zaheer Khan said.

Rohit Sharma has been impressive in leading the Indian team in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, winning eight out of eight games. Following Virat Kohli’s departure as India’s captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma provided a breath of fresh air to Indian cricket and would be keen to lead the Indian side to a third ODI World Cup title.

That Drive Is There To Think Of The Team And He Knows To Win Tournaments – Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan feels that winning the trophies comes naturally to the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and believes that he has the knack to win big tournaments for the country and that Sharma may inspire his teammates to give their best effort during the mega-events.

“He has been winning trophies and that is something which comes naturally to him, that drive is there to think of the team and he knows how to win tournaments. To achieve that, you have got to get everyone switched on. He has done a terrific job of doing that, leading up to this campaign, defining what kind of approach the team should have,” Zaheer Khan added.

India’s ODI World Cup campaign has been brilliant in all eight of their games, they have outperformed the opposition in a formidable manner. Both batters and bowlers have been doing quite well, not allowing the opponents to get into the game at any stage of the match, and would be keen to win the championship in front of the home crowd.