ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid’s Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity… – Rohit Sharma

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Live

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(47.4)
227/9
Australia
(-)
-

Australia elected to bowl

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid’s Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity… – Rohit Sharma

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 19, 2023 at 1:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid&#8217;s Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity&#8230; &#8211; Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Indian head coach Rahul Dravid for his massive role in getting the team together and keeping the players collected for their dream to win the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Men in Blue are eager to give Australia another outstanding performance in the finals on Sunday after dominating the show in the mega event thus far.

Having won nine straight games in the league stage of the tournament, Team India dominated in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup by being merciless against New Zealand. With no losses in the competition, the hosts appear ready to break their curse of not winning an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit Sharma praised head coach Rahul Dravid for giving clarity and helping everyone understand their responsibilities. The Indian skipper gave him credit for his performance at the bat since he significantly improved the team during the powerplay.

“His [Dravid’s] role has been absolutely massive in terms of getting that clarity which I keep talking about, It’s one thing for me to think about and another thing for the coach to not agree to certain things”.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“Clearly, looking at how Rahul bhai himself has played his cricket and how I play these days is quite contrasting. For him to agree and give me that freedom and liberty to go and play like that says a lot about him.” Rohit Sharma said

Team India has been able to put their opponents on the back foot from the start of the innings largely due to Rohit Sharma’s explosive Powerplay starts. The Indian skipper has scored 550 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 124.15 and would be keen to make an impact for the team in the marquee final against Australia.

It’s For Us To Do If For Rahul Dravid – Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma lauded Rahul Dravid for standing up for the team in difficult times, citing the example of the team’s failure in the 2022 T20 World Cup and providing the players with role clarity, which has helped them to perform their best at the highest level and said that the team wants to win the championship for him on the home soil.

“Also the way he has stood by the players in difficult times, especially during and after the T20 World Cup, We had a good run up until the semi-finals and then we lost. And how he reacted to certain situations and informed the players about how we want to play says a lot about him as well”.

Rohit Sharma With Indian Team Management
Rohit Sharma With Indian Team Management Credits: Twitter

“And obviously what he has done for Indian cricket is massive. He too feels that he wants to be a part of this big occasion. It’s for us to do it for him,” Rohit Sharma added.

As one of the best batters to ever play the game for India, Rahul Dravid was not part of India’s World Cup squad during his playing days.

However, he was a member of the Indian squad that finished runners-up in 2003 followed by a disastrous World Cup campaign in 2007 under his captaincy in the West Indies. Now, he stands a chance to win the mega event as a coach if the team manages to win against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Rahul Dravid

Rohit Sharma

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn&#8217;t Call Me, I Didn&#8217;t Go &#8211; Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale
ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn’t Call Me, I Didn’t Go – Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale

Nov 19, 2023, 4:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Yuvraj Singh On India&#8217;s Chances Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: “India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes…” – Yuvraj Singh On India’s Chances Against Australia

Nov 19, 2023, 3:52 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Think That He Thinks That He Is Getting Famous Because Of These Gems &#8211; Wasim Akram On Hasan Raza&#8217;s Comments
ODI World Cup 2023: I Think That He Thinks That He Is Getting Famous Because Of These Gems – Wasim Akram On Hasan Raza’s Comments

Nov 19, 2023, 2:09 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid&#8217;s Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity&#8230; &#8211; Rohit Sharma
ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid’s Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity… – Rohit Sharma

Nov 19, 2023, 1:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Has Set The Stage On Fire And Deserves The Player Of The Tournament &#8211; Yuvraj Singh
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Has Set The Stage On Fire And Deserves The Player Of The Tournament – Yuvraj Singh

Nov 19, 2023, 12:33 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Don&#8217;t See A Place For Ravichandran Ashwin In The Playing XI &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On India&#8217;s Playing Combination
ODI World Cup 2023: I Don’t See A Place For Ravichandran Ashwin In The Playing XI – Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On India’s Playing Combination

Nov 19, 2023, 11:18 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic