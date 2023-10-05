ODI World Cup 2023: Saud Shakeel Should Be Mandatory In The Pakistan Cricket Team – Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik backs Saud Shakeel to part of Pakistan’s starting lineup for the ICC World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to start on Thursday in Ahmedabad. Babar Azam-led side will look to start their World Cup campaign with victory against the Netherlands on October 6th in Hyderabad.

Pakistan seems to have found a batter in Saud Shakeel, who along with his skills, has the temperament to thrive in the high-pressure games for the team, given his exceptional performance in the longer format of the game.

The 28-year-old had featured in six ODIs and managed only 76 runs at 19.0 with a solitary fifty coming against England at Lord’s. He would look to make an impact for the team if provided an opportunity to play in the ODI World Cup.

Speaking to the media, Shoaib Malik stressed the importance of Saud Shakeel to the team praising his faultless batting technique and believing that he can play an important role for the team alongside Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“I always thought Saud Shakeel should be mandatory in the Pakistan Cricket Team. A batter with a strong technique like Saud plays an important role after Babar Azam and M Rizwan,” Shoaib Malik said.

The all-rounder emphasised how crucial it is to support captain Babar Azam, especially during the forthcoming mega tournament. He wants the people and the media to back Babar wholeheartedly in his leadership responsibilities during the World Cup.

“Babar Azam has been doing captaincy of Pakistan, and this is the time to support him. The media also has to play an important role in supporting Babar in the World Cup. I’m very much hopeful for the good performance of the Pakistan Cricket Team and the captaincy of Babar in the World Cup,” he added.

Babar Azam has been facing criticism regarding his captaincy after he failed to guide his team to the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and the Pakistan skipper will look to turn things around going into the marquee event in India.

Naseem, Shaheen, And Haris Became A Strong Trio – Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik also shed light on the injured Naseem Shah, who would be a crucial miss for the Men in Green in the World Cup. The 41-year-old expressed his regret over Naseem’s injuries while praising the trio’s tenacity—Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah, and Haris Rauf.

“Naseem, Shaheen [Shah], and Haris [Rauf] became a strong trio. Unfortunately, Naseem got injured, but the PCB Selection Committee should have given occasional opportunities to other bowlers as well previously,” Shoaib Malik further added.

Naseem Shah suffered a shoulder injury during the Super 4 contest against India in the Asia Cup and was eventually ruled out of the World Cup after failing to recover on time and senior campaigner Hasan Ali has replaced the youngster in the 15-man squad for the marquee event.