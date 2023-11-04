ODI World Cup 2023: Severe Air Pollution Puts A Doubt Over Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Game In New Delhi

The World Cup game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the nation’s capital is likely to be affected by the increasing levels of pollution and the AQI (Air Quality Index) measurement in Delhi is not good at all. For the majority of the day, the AQI stayed in the severe category, and in certain parts of the state, it even approached the frightening 500 mark.

The Bangladesh cricket team had to postpone their training session ahead of their game against Sri Lanka. The team management decided against doing their first training session on Friday night due to the high levels of pollution.

According to the reports in CricketNext, it is said the Sri Lanka team has expressed their opposition to playing in Delhi due to pollution and the decision to shift the match at this stage of the tournament would be a tough call to make for BCCI and ICC given the circumstance of the tournament.

“There was a virtual meeting attended by Sri Lanka officials for the team’s security arrangement in the capital where they raised the issue of pollution and objected to playing in the capital.

“Yes, we are aware that the situation is bad but it will be a nightmare to shift the match at this stage. There has been some noise from both camps regarding the playing conditions but no talk of shifting the match or exploring another venue is being done at this stage,” a source was quoted as saying.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have both insisted that the fixture would go ahead as scheduled and that there is no discussion of moving it at this time because it will be extremely difficult logistically.

“Let’s see how the next two days are. We need to wait and watch as of now,”

“Dono teams ne objection to kiya hai but let’s wait and watch. Too early to say anything right now. Tickets have been sold, and all arrangements have been made. Bangladesh are already here and have a practice session scheduled for tomorrow evening too,” BCCI official said.

Because of the current levels of pollution in Delhi, even those who are well and those who already have medical difficulties may face a major risk to their health, and playing a high-level cricket match in such circumstances could present challenges for all involved.