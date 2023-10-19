SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Shardul Thakur would not make it into Karnataka XI, let alone India’s CWC XI’- Dodda Ganesh

Jatin
Oct 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Shardul Thakur would not make it into Karnataka XI, let alone India’s CWC XI’- Dodda Ganesh

Dodda Ganesh, a former Indian cricketer, recently delivered a biting indictment on Shardul Thakur, Team India’s bowling all-around player. This happened during the India v Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. This match is being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19, 2023.

Ganesh tweeted his worries on Thakur’s bowling performance, speculating that he might not even make it to the Indian national side, much less the playing XI of his home state of Karnataka.  This direct assessment has spurred discussion and prompted concerns about Thakur’s place on the team and his talents.

Concern has been raised by Shardul Thakur’s performance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He is having trouble making an impact with the ball in the match against Bangladesh, and this is not the first time this has happened in the competition. It makes us reevaluate both the veracity of Dodda Ganesh’s criticism and his overall contributions.

Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur Credits: Twitter

For quite some time, Shardul Thakur, an all-round player renowned for his versatility with the bat and ball, has been a fixture on the Indian cricket team. Although he has shown flashes of genius, his consistency has been a persistent problem.

Dodda Ganesh Takes Massive Dig At Shardul Thakur’s Abilities

Shardul Thakur has not been the favorite of many former cricketers as his inconsistency is often overlooked. Indian team management sees him as the backup for Hardik Pandya in terms of pace bowling all-rounder.

However, in 46 ODIs, Shardul has 64 wickets at an economy of 6.21 and an average of 30.54. With the bat, he has 329 runs with one fifty to his name and a strike rate of 105.11.

Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur Credits: Twitter

The criticism from Dodda Ganesh mentions Thakur’s bowling performance. It’s concerning that Thakur hasn’t been playing well lately and hasn’t been able to regularly deliver wickets.

He posted on X: “With due respect to Shardul Thakur, on his bowling alone he would struggle to make it to Karnataka’s playing Xl in any format, let alone India’s #CWC23”

To establish himself as a trustworthy bowler in the Indian squad, Thakur needs to improve his consistency, line, and length. Even though he might not be the team’s main strike bowler, his ability to contribute significant breakthroughs is vital.

Also Read: IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill On The Verge Of Breaking Hashim Amla’s Incredible Record

Tagged:

dodda ganesh

Shardul Thakur

