ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Shardul Thakur would not make it into Karnataka XI, let alone India’s CWC XI’- Dodda Ganesh

Dodda Ganesh, a former Indian cricketer, recently delivered a biting indictment on Shardul Thakur, Team India’s bowling all-around player. This happened during the India v Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. This match is being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19, 2023.

Ganesh tweeted his worries on Thakur’s bowling performance, speculating that he might not even make it to the Indian national side, much less the playing XI of his home state of Karnataka. This direct assessment has spurred discussion and prompted concerns about Thakur’s place on the team and his talents.

Concern has been raised by Shardul Thakur’s performance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He is having trouble making an impact with the ball in the match against Bangladesh, and this is not the first time this has happened in the competition. It makes us reevaluate both the veracity of Dodda Ganesh’s criticism and his overall contributions.

For quite some time, Shardul Thakur, an all-round player renowned for his versatility with the bat and ball, has been a fixture on the Indian cricket team. Although he has shown flashes of genius, his consistency has been a persistent problem.

Dodda Ganesh Takes Massive Dig At Shardul Thakur’s Abilities

Shardul Thakur has not been the favorite of many former cricketers as his inconsistency is often overlooked. Indian team management sees him as the backup for Hardik Pandya in terms of pace bowling all-rounder.

However, in 46 ODIs, Shardul has 64 wickets at an economy of 6.21 and an average of 30.54. With the bat, he has 329 runs with one fifty to his name and a strike rate of 105.11.

The criticism from Dodda Ganesh mentions Thakur’s bowling performance. It’s concerning that Thakur hasn’t been playing well lately and hasn’t been able to regularly deliver wickets.

He posted on X: “With due respect to Shardul Thakur, on his bowling alone he would struggle to make it to Karnataka’s playing Xl in any format, let alone India’s #CWC23”

To establish himself as a trustworthy bowler in the Indian squad, Thakur needs to improve his consistency, line, and length. Even though he might not be the team’s main strike bowler, his ability to contribute significant breakthroughs is vital.