ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Court Reinstates Sacked Sri Lankan Cricket Board After Sports Minister Dissolves Entire SLC Board

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Court Reinstates Sacked Sri Lankan Cricket Board After Sports Minister Dissolves Entire SLC Board

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Court Reinstates Sacked Sri Lankan Cricket Board After Sports Minister Dissolves Entire SLC Board

The interesting twist is that the Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) board, which was dismissed by their sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe after their disastrous 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup loss to India, has been reinstated by the court. Earlier, it was reported that Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe suspended the whole Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board.

A few hours after the 1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga led an interim committee to take over the SLC on Monday, the Minister of Sports for Sri Lanka, Roshan Ranasingha, issued an interim order on Tuesday suspending the publication of the Gazette designating the Interim Committee of the cricket governing body.

After the cricket board was dismissed, Ranasinghe intended to form a new committee. However, Silva and the other board members will now resume their duties following receipt of the court’s ruling that stopped the interim committee.

Sri Lanka Cricket Team
Sri Lanka Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“The restoring of the board is for two weeks when the court will hear the case again,” a court official said.

It is reported that Roshan Ranasinghe and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe discussed the issue. The Sports Ministry has total influence over the cricket board in all areas, including players’ selection, making Sri Lankan cricket extremely politicised. With just two wins and six losses thus far, Sri Lanka is out of the tournament’s semifinals and they would be eyeing to book a spot for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Board President Shammi Silva filed a plea with the court on Monday, protesting Minister Roshan Ranasinghe’s decision to remove the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and replace it with an interim committee.

Sri Lanka looked good in the World Cup qualifiers, but they did not perform well in the 2023 World Cup. They have only won against the Netherlands and England and have suffered six losses, the most recent of which was against Bangladesh. The Island nation is now ranked ninth out of ten teams in the competition with just four points. Sri Lanka is fighting for a position to feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Court Reinstates Sacked Sri Lankan Cricket Board After Sports Minister Dissolves Entire SLC Board
ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Court Reinstates Sacked Sri Lankan Cricket Board After Sports Minister Dissolves Entire SLC Board

Nov 7, 2023, 3:51 PM

Sri Lanka Cricket Reveals Security Issues And &#8216;Negative Publicity&#8217; Among Reasons Asia Cup 2022 Was Shifted To UAE
Sri Lanka Cricket Reveals Security Issues And ‘Negative Publicity’ Among Reasons Asia Cup 2022 Was Shifted To UAE

Aug 4, 2022, 3:47 PM

Sri Lankan Cricket Board Keen To Start Asia Cup On Revised Dates
Sri Lankan Cricket Board Keen To Start Asia Cup On Revised Dates

May 30, 2022, 1:54 PM

Lasith Malinga Likely To Be Named Sri Lanka’s Fast Bowling Coach For Australia Tour
Lasith Malinga Likely To Be Named Sri Lanka’s Fast Bowling Coach For Australia Tour

Jan 26, 2022, 11:28 PM

Sri Lanka Cricket Requests BCCI To Tweak The Schedule
Sri Lanka Cricket Requests BCCI To Tweak The Schedule

Jan 26, 2022, 11:27 PM

Sri Lanka Cricket Keen To Host IPL 2022
Sri Lanka Cricket Keen To Host IPL 2022

Jan 14, 2022, 4:07 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic