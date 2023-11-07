ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Court Reinstates Sacked Sri Lankan Cricket Board After Sports Minister Dissolves Entire SLC Board

The interesting twist is that the Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) board, which was dismissed by their sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe after their disastrous 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup loss to India, has been reinstated by the court. Earlier, it was reported that Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe suspended the whole Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board.

A few hours after the 1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga led an interim committee to take over the SLC on Monday, the Minister of Sports for Sri Lanka, Roshan Ranasingha, issued an interim order on Tuesday suspending the publication of the Gazette designating the Interim Committee of the cricket governing body.

After the cricket board was dismissed, Ranasinghe intended to form a new committee. However, Silva and the other board members will now resume their duties following receipt of the court’s ruling that stopped the interim committee.

“The restoring of the board is for two weeks when the court will hear the case again,” a court official said.

It is reported that Roshan Ranasinghe and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe discussed the issue. The Sports Ministry has total influence over the cricket board in all areas, including players’ selection, making Sri Lankan cricket extremely politicised. With just two wins and six losses thus far, Sri Lanka is out of the tournament’s semifinals and they would be eyeing to book a spot for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Board President Shammi Silva filed a plea with the court on Monday, protesting Minister Roshan Ranasinghe’s decision to remove the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and replace it with an interim committee.

Sri Lanka looked good in the World Cup qualifiers, but they did not perform well in the 2023 World Cup. They have only won against the Netherlands and England and have suffered six losses, the most recent of which was against Bangladesh. The Island nation is now ranked ninth out of ten teams in the competition with just four points. Sri Lanka is fighting for a position to feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy.