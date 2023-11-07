ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Scripts History To Qualify For The Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan

Afghanistan side have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 for the first time in history following their brilliant performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Afghanistan had officially confirmed its spot for the marquee event in Pakistan after Bangladesh’s victory over Sri Lanka.

The ICC had said in 2016 that the Champions Trophy would be discontinued following the 2017 competition. The ICC decided that a single competition would represent the three various types of international cricket. However, in November 2021, the ICC announced that the competition would return in 2025.

Pakistan will be the host nation for the Champions Trophy in 2025. The top 7 teams from the 2023 ODI World Cup, excluding the hosts, will be eligible to compete in the competition.

The Afghanistan cricket team, which has been creating waves with its outstanding performance, has had an incredible ride so far at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The team has had an incredible run this year, defeating past winners England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, after winning only one game in their previous two World Cups and still stands a chance to qualify for the Semifinals if few results go on their way.

Afghanistan’s next match in the tournament is against Australia, which is scheduled for November 7. Afghanistan is currently sixth in the league table after seven games. If Afghanistan wins in Mumbai against Australia, they will take the fifth spot in the points table.

The games that Afghanistan has coming up will be difficult for them. After Australia, the team will play South Africa in Mumbai. South Africa has already made it to the tournament’s semifinal if Afghanistan manages to punch above their weight to win the next two games, they could stand a good chance to qualify for the final four of the marquee event.

In familiar circumstances, Afghanistan’s bowling unit has performed to expectations, but the Afghan batters have come through big time on different conditions to chase down the total against formidable opponents, as evidenced by the fact that they have won their last three games while batting second.

Having won their last three games, the Afghans are riding high, but Australia has also been winning their last five games. Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side has three losses from their first three encounters against Australia in the 50-over format, and they have yet to overcome them and would look to turn their fortunes in Mumbai.