ODI World Cup 2023: That Can Become Contagious Among The Group – Aaron Finch Wants Australia To Improve Their On-field Body Language

The former Australian skipper Aaron Finch feels that the five-time champions’ body language looked flat in the first two games of the ODI World Cup. Pat Cummins-led side was hammered by India and South Africa in the marquee event.

Australia have suffered four straight defeats in their ODI World Cup history for the first time. They suffered defeats in their final two ODI World Cup 2019 and their 2023 campaign has gotten off to the worst possible start, with Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitting that the team was deeply hurt by the first two losses in the tournament.

Speaking on Espncricinfo, Aaron Finch said that the Australian team were flat on the field not taking an aggressive step in the game, and admitted that the team has been going through some tough time in International cricket after the loss against South Africa in the ODI series.

“The body language on the field is quite flat at the moment from Australia, Even with the ball, they are a bit standoffish, they are waiting for things to happen and that can become contagious among the group as well.

“The last thing you want to do is start the tournament poorly because there’s no way to get yourself back into it. It’s been a tough start…two games where you say if we break even, win one lose one, we are okay with that, then it’s a bit of a softer run home compared especially with India first up,” Aaron Finch said.

Australia lost to the Proteas in Lucknow in their biggest-ever ODI World Cup defeat, continuing their poor start to the tournament. Pat Cummins-led side lost the match, as they were completely outplayed in the game by South Africa in all three departments of the game.

Aaron Finch Wants Australia To Recharge Their Own Batteries Physically And Mentally

Aaron Finch wants the Australian team to get away from the game against South Africa to recharge themselves well in the break both physically and mentally to come back stronger against Sri Lanka in the next game and urged to work on the tactical point of view going forward in the tournament.

” If they [Australia] can just get away from the game for a day or so, recharge their own batteries physically and mentally, and find a way to forget about the game…you can get a bit more of a balanced view on how you are going personally and what you change tactical,” Aaron Finch added.

Australia looked off-colour with both bat and ball against the mighty Proteas on Thursday and they will look to turn things around in their next game against Sri Lanka, who will also come up with two heartbreaking losses in the tournament.