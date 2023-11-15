ODI World Cup 2023: The Current Indian Players Don’t Reach Out To Me For Help – Kapil Dev Wants To Detach Himself From Indian Team

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: The Current Indian Players Don’t Reach Out To Me For Help – Kapil Dev Wants To Detach Himself From Indian Team

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Current Indian Players Don&#8217;t Reach Out To Me For Help &#8211; Kapil Dev Wants To Detach Himself From Indian Team

Legendary Indian skipper Kapil Dev disclosed that he keeps him away from the present Indian team, claiming no player had ever requested for his assistance in their game. Rohit Sharma-led side has performed exceedingly well in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, winning all their league games in the high-octane tournament.

After learning from their disappointing World Cup experience in 2019, Team India put together what is perhaps the best and most complete ODI team in history, and looks like a red-hot favourite to win the championship on home soil after dominating show throughout the event.

Speaking on TRS Clips, Kapil Dev stated that he would rather keep his distance from the present Indian team and revealed that had never had any contact for advice or help from any of the players on the Indian squad currently playing in the ODI World Cup.

“Not really. I don’t want to get into their shoes. I don’t want to tell them ‘Play like this, do this, or that’. I just want to detach myself and watch them play.

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev Credits: Twitter

“No (the current players don’t reach out to me for help). The ones who want to reach but the ones who don’t want to, I can’t force them, they don’t have an obligation to do so. These kids are very smart, they don’t need people like us. We are not better than them. We can only guide them to get better,” Kapil Dev said.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Team India is doing more than just defeating rivals, as they are outperforming everyone who has ventured to cross their path in terms of batting, bowling, and fielding and would be keen to continue their fine form in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Mohammed Shami And Jasprit Bumrah Have The Experience – Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev heaped praise on Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their brilliant performance in the marquee event and lauded the comeback man Bumrah for being devastating with his unusual bowling actions.

Jasprit Bumrah Celebrating The Wicket Of Mohammad Rizwan
Jasprit Bumrah Celebrating The Wicket Of Mohammad Rizwan Credits: Twitter

“I think Shami is extraordinary, Bumrah with his action… hats off to him. I can’t ever imagine that someone can be as devastating as him with such a short run-up and unusual action. They have the experience. They just need to keep themselves fit,” Kapil Dev added.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj proved that India’s bowling attack was the finest in the World Cup 2023. Together, the three Indian fast bowlers caused quite a stir with the new ball and old ball, playing a pivotal role in the team’s World Cup campaign.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Jasprit Bumrah

Kapil Dev

Mohammed Shami

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: It Could Be A One-sided Match If Our Seamers Bowl Under Lights &#8211; S Sreesanth Sounds Confident Of India&#8217;s Pace-bowling Attack
ODI World Cup 2023: It Could Be A One-sided Match If Our Seamers Bowl Under Lights – S Sreesanth Sounds Confident Of India’s Pace-bowling Attack

Nov 15, 2023, 3:02 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Current Indian Players Don&#8217;t Reach Out To Me For Help &#8211; Kapil Dev Wants To Detach Himself From Indian Team
ODI World Cup 2023: The Current Indian Players Don’t Reach Out To Me For Help – Kapil Dev Wants To Detach Himself From Indian Team

Nov 15, 2023, 2:03 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: They Understand The Mentality Of The Opposition &#8211; Rohit Sharma Opens Up On The Challenge Of Facing New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: They Understand The Mentality Of The Opposition – Rohit Sharma Opens Up On The Challenge Of Facing New Zealand

Nov 15, 2023, 1:14 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Team India And BCCI Accused Of Switching Pitches For Marquee Semifinal Clash Against New Zealand &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Team India And BCCI Accused Of Switching Pitches For Marquee Semifinal Clash Against New Zealand – Reports

Nov 15, 2023, 12:20 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

IND vs AUS: Andre Borovec To Serve As Coach For Australia Team In The Five-match T20I Series Against India, Andrew McDonald Rested
IND vs AUS: Andre Borovec To Serve As Coach For Australia Team In The Five-match T20I Series Against India, Andrew McDonald Rested

Nov 15, 2023, 10:32 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic