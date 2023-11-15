ODI World Cup 2023: The Current Indian Players Don’t Reach Out To Me For Help – Kapil Dev Wants To Detach Himself From Indian Team

Legendary Indian skipper Kapil Dev disclosed that he keeps him away from the present Indian team, claiming no player had ever requested for his assistance in their game. Rohit Sharma-led side has performed exceedingly well in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, winning all their league games in the high-octane tournament.

After learning from their disappointing World Cup experience in 2019, Team India put together what is perhaps the best and most complete ODI team in history, and looks like a red-hot favourite to win the championship on home soil after dominating show throughout the event.

Speaking on TRS Clips, Kapil Dev stated that he would rather keep his distance from the present Indian team and revealed that had never had any contact for advice or help from any of the players on the Indian squad currently playing in the ODI World Cup.

“Not really. I don’t want to get into their shoes. I don’t want to tell them ‘Play like this, do this, or that’. I just want to detach myself and watch them play.

“No (the current players don’t reach out to me for help). The ones who want to reach but the ones who don’t want to, I can’t force them, they don’t have an obligation to do so. These kids are very smart, they don’t need people like us. We are not better than them. We can only guide them to get better,” Kapil Dev said.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Team India is doing more than just defeating rivals, as they are outperforming everyone who has ventured to cross their path in terms of batting, bowling, and fielding and would be keen to continue their fine form in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Mohammed Shami And Jasprit Bumrah Have The Experience – Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev heaped praise on Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their brilliant performance in the marquee event and lauded the comeback man Bumrah for being devastating with his unusual bowling actions.

“I think Shami is extraordinary, Bumrah with his action… hats off to him. I can’t ever imagine that someone can be as devastating as him with such a short run-up and unusual action. They have the experience. They just need to keep themselves fit,” Kapil Dev added.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj proved that India’s bowling attack was the finest in the World Cup 2023. Together, the three Indian fast bowlers caused quite a stir with the new ball and old ball, playing a pivotal role in the team’s World Cup campaign.