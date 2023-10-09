SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: The Fightback That We Saw Was The Most Impressive, So Other Teams Will Have To Watch Out – Sunil Gavaskar

SW Desk

Oct 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Fightback That We Saw Was The Most Impressive, So Other Teams Will Have To Watch Out &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that KL Rahul’s form with the bat augurs well for the Indian team going forward in the ODI World Cup 2023 at home. Rohit Sharma-led side survived the scare to win the opening game by six wickets against Australia in Chennai.

After a shaky start for India in which the hosts lost Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer without scoring, KL Rahul delivered a punch by scoring valiant 97 runs and Virat Kohli scored 85 in a crucial match. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter maintained excellent composure and formed a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli to lead India to an unforgettable victory.

Speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar praised India’s comeback, describing it as extraordinary, and feels that their confidence will soar following this emphatic victory over the five-time championship. India successfully completed the chase with 52 balls remaining in the game.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“What India has shown is that they can recover even with backs on their wall. The fightback that we saw was the most impressive. It was a total all-rounder performance, a very good performance by India. The confidence level will go up. So other teams will have to watch out,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer’s early dismissals did give India a scare, but the amazing recovery led by Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul summed up the dominance India had over the Australians throughout the game.

We’ve All Known The Ability And Talent That KL Rahul Has – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar continued by saying that the way KL Rahul is currently batting truly portends well for India for the remainder of the tournament and insisted that he did not step wrong in Chennai. The wicket-keeper batter smashed eight boundaries and two sixes on his way to an undefeated 97 off 115 balls.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

“Virat’s experience was needed and we must not forget Rahul’s innings as well. Rahul scored 97 not out and did not put a foot wrong. Kohli had a bit of luck when that easy catch was dropped. So good to see the way he is playing.

“We’ve all known the ability and talent that he has. The way he’s batting right now really augers well for India for the rest of the tournament. You have someone coming in at number 5 who can hold the innings together,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Virat Kohli was lucky in the early part of the innings, as he was dropped by Mitchell Marsh of Josh Hazelwood’s bowling and it turned the fortunes for the Men in Blue in the game. With KL Rahul and Virat Kohli showing excellent temperament in the middle overs of the game to finish things for the Men in Blue in their opening fixture.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Not Virat Kohli Or Steve Smith, Babar Azam Picks His Favourite Player Of The Modern Era
ODI World Cup 2023: Not Virat Kohli Or Steve Smith, Babar Azam Picks His Favourite Player Of The Modern Era

Oct 10, 2023, 3:58 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;It Is A Very Awkward Feeling But I Just Feel Very Grateful&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Virat Kohli On Playing In Front Of Pavilion Named After Him In Delhi
ODI World Cup 2023: “It Is A Very Awkward Feeling But I Just Feel Very Grateful…” – Virat Kohli On Playing In Front Of Pavilion Named After Him In Delhi

Oct 10, 2023, 10:47 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: That Really Was A Significant Moment Of The Match &#8211; Tom Moody On Importance Of Virat Kohli&#8217;s Wicket For India
ODI World Cup 2023: That Really Was A Significant Moment Of The Match – Tom Moody On Importance Of Virat Kohli’s Wicket For India

Oct 9, 2023, 4:00 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: We Still Felt That New Ball Was Doing Enough &#8211; Josh Hazelwood On Virat Kohli&#8217;s Catch Drop Of His Bowling
ODI World Cup 2023: We Still Felt That New Ball Was Doing Enough – Josh Hazelwood On Virat Kohli’s Catch Drop Of His Bowling

Oct 9, 2023, 2:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Relishing The Pressure Is One Of The Most Important Aspects &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohl For His Match-winning Knock At Chepauk
ODI World Cup 2023: Relishing The Pressure Is One Of The Most Important Aspects – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohl For His Match-winning Knock At Chepauk

Oct 9, 2023, 1:12 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Fightback That We Saw Was The Most Impressive, So Other Teams Will Have To Watch Out &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar
ODI World Cup 2023: The Fightback That We Saw Was The Most Impressive, So Other Teams Will Have To Watch Out – Sunil Gavaskar

Oct 9, 2023, 1:00 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links