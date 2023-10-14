ODI World Cup 2023: The Lead-up To Games Like This Is What Makes It So Special – Virat Kohli Shares His Memories Of India-Pakistan Games

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli opened up about the emotions of playing in the India-Pakistan games ahead of the marquee clash against arch-rivals in Ahmedabad. The 34-year-old played an astonishing knock against the Babar Azam-led side in the 2022 T20 World Cup to win the game for nowhere in Melbourne.

Virat Kohli played a memorable knock against Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. India had already gotten down to 31/4 in the eighth over in a chase of 160 runs against the quality Pakistan bowling attack. Then Kohli and Hardik Pandya combined to get India back into the game before Ravichandran Ashwin ultimately helped the Men in Blue to finish things off in the final ball.

Speaking to ICC, Star batsman Virat Kohli recalled the amazing atmosphere that helped fuel India’s exciting victory over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where he played a vital role in the team’s victory in Australia.

“The lead-up to games like this is what makes it so special. The buzz in the hotel, the buzz in Melbourne in general (during the 2022 T20 World Cup), and outside the stadium was amazing. The moment I stepped onto the field, I felt that energy in the stadium,” Virat Kohli said.

Pakistan has been one of the opposition sides that Virat Kohli has caused the most trouble for in the International Cricket. Over the years, he has played several fantastic innings against Pakistan, which has proven problematic for them and the former Indian skipper would look to continue his fine run against arch-rivals in the clash in Ahmedabad.

I Have Ever Been Privileged To Be A Part Of – Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also excited for the marquee clash against Pakistan in the full-packed Ahmedabad stadium, where the Indian fans would turn in full numbers to support their home crowd and reckons that the match is going to be a great experience and expressed his gratitude to be part of the Indian team during the Melbourne game.

“But definitely, I think the 14th of this month, it (Ahmedabad) will top that (Melbourne atmosphere). You know, 110000 people cheering. I can’t wait. It is going to be a very exciting time.”

“It is going to be a great experience to just experience that environment, experience the atmosphere. The T20 game was probably one of the most incredible environments that I have ever been privileged to be a part of,” Hardik Pandya said.

Hardik Pandya has been an X-factor player for the Indian team in white-ball cricket, as the all-rounder gives a proper 6th bowling option in the team, who can provide vital breakthroughs in the game alongside his finishing skills with the bat.