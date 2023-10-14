SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: The Lead-up To Games Like This Is What Makes It So Special – Virat Kohli Shares His Memories Of India-Pakistan Games

SW Desk

Oct 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Lead-up To Games Like This Is What Makes It So Special &#8211; Virat Kohli Shares His Memories Of India-Pakistan Games

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli opened up about the emotions of playing in the India-Pakistan games ahead of the marquee clash against arch-rivals in Ahmedabad. The 34-year-old played an astonishing knock against the Babar Azam-led side in the 2022 T20 World Cup to win the game for nowhere in Melbourne.

Virat Kohli played a memorable knock against Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. India had already gotten down to 31/4 in the eighth over in a chase of 160 runs against the quality Pakistan bowling attack. Then Kohli and Hardik Pandya combined to get India back into the game before Ravichandran Ashwin ultimately helped the Men in Blue to finish things off in the final ball.

Speaking to ICC, Star batsman Virat Kohli recalled the amazing atmosphere that helped fuel India’s exciting victory over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where he played a vital role in the team’s victory in Australia.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“The lead-up to games like this is what makes it so special. The buzz in the hotel, the buzz in Melbourne in general (during the 2022 T20 World Cup), and outside the stadium was amazing. The moment I stepped onto the field, I felt that energy in the stadium,” Virat Kohli said.

Pakistan has been one of the opposition sides that Virat Kohli has caused the most trouble for in the International Cricket. Over the years, he has played several fantastic innings against Pakistan, which has proven problematic for them and the former Indian skipper would look to continue his fine run against arch-rivals in the clash in Ahmedabad.

I Have Ever Been Privileged To Be A Part Of – Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also excited for the marquee clash against Pakistan in the full-packed Ahmedabad stadium, where the Indian fans would turn in full numbers to support their home crowd and reckons that the match is going to be a great experience and expressed his gratitude to be part of the Indian team during the Melbourne game.

“But definitely, I think the 14th of this month, it (Ahmedabad) will top that (Melbourne atmosphere). You know, 110000 people cheering. I can’t wait. It is going to be a very exciting time.”

Hardik Pandya And Virat Kohli
Hardik Pandya And Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“It is going to be a great experience to just experience that environment, experience the atmosphere. The T20 game was probably one of the most incredible environments that I have ever been privileged to be a part of,” Hardik Pandya said.

Hardik Pandya has been an X-factor player for the Indian team in white-ball cricket, as the all-rounder gives a proper 6th bowling option in the team, who can provide vital breakthroughs in the game alongside his finishing skills with the bat.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Hardik Pandya

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report &#038; Captaincy Picks For Match 17, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 17, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 18, 2023, 1:02 PM

That Was One Setback Which He Took Positively And Turned It Around For Himself &#8211; Amol Muzumdar On Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Turn Around Post 2011 World Cup Snub
That Was One Setback Which He Took Positively And Turned It Around For Himself – Amol Muzumdar On Rohit Sharma’s Turn Around Post 2011 World Cup Snub

Oct 17, 2023, 5:40 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Never Seen Him Swing The Ball Or Pick Wickets Like Jasprit Bumrah &#8211; Wasim Akram&#8217;s Critical Analysis Of Haris Rauf&#8217;s Bowling
ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Never Seen Him Swing The Ball Or Pick Wickets Like Jasprit Bumrah – Wasim Akram’s Critical Analysis Of Haris Rauf’s Bowling

Oct 17, 2023, 5:27 PM

He Is Over Trying To Get Wickets &#8211; Waqar Younis Decodes Shaheen Afridi&#8217;s Poor Form In Ongoing World Cup
He Is Over Trying To Get Wickets – Waqar Younis Decodes Shaheen Afridi’s Poor Form In Ongoing World Cup

Oct 17, 2023, 1:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Will Take It And Cope With It As Well &#8211; Ricky Ponting On Indian Skipper Handling Pressure In High Octane Matches
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Will Take It And Cope With It As Well – Ricky Ponting On Indian Skipper Handling Pressure In High Octane Matches

Oct 17, 2023, 1:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Gives Lot Of Importance To Data And Statistics &#8211; Amol Muzumdar On Indian Skipper&#8217;s Captaincy Style
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Gives Lot Of Importance To Data And Statistics – Amol Muzumdar On Indian Skipper’s Captaincy Style

Oct 17, 2023, 10:24 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic