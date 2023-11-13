ODI World Cup 2023: The Vibe And Energy In The Group Are Really Good At This Point – Rahul Dravid Sounds Confident Of Beating New Zealand

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: The Vibe And Energy In The Group Are Really Good At This Point – Rahul Dravid Sounds Confident Of Beating New Zealand

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Vibe And Energy In The Group Are Really Good At This Point &#8211; Rahul Dravid Sounds Confident Of Beating New Zealand

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid sounded confident of the Men in Blue handling the pressure against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in front of the home crowd. Rohit Sharma-led side has performed exceedingly well to win all their league games, giving no real chance to the opponent teams.

Having won nine straight games in the tournament, Team India has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup by being merciless from the start. With no losses in the competition, the hosts appear ready to break their curse of not winning an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In response to a question regarding the knockout game, India’s coach Rahul Dravid said he was certain his team could handle the pressure of the World Cup semi-final because of the team’s positive environment in the dressing room and highlighted the unpredictable nature of the forthcoming big match by stating that there are no guarantees in cricket.

“I think it would be inauthentic to say it’s just another game (the semi-final). I think it’s a bit inauthentic. Yes, of course, it’s a semi-final. But I think our processes are not going to change. We do recognize that it’s an important game; it’s a knockout game. We have to accept the fact that there will be a certain amount of pressure,” Rahul Dravid said.

Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid Credits: Twitter

Rahul Dravid went on to emphasize the need of being in the moment not thinking so much, making deliberate plans, and giving the game your absolute best. He did not make any significant adjustments to the team’s preparation or training, stressing the value of constant practice and self-assurance in their abilities.

“I think the way we have responded to pressure so far gives us a lot of belief and a lot of confidence. I don’t think we will change anything in the way we prepare or the way we train.

“I am really confident; just the vibe in the group and the energy in the group are really good at this point in time. All we can do is play what is in front of us. Staying in the moment. Plan well, prepare well, and play a good game of cricket,” Rahul Dravid added.

In the final league match of the league stage, India defeated the Netherlands by 160 runs on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue batted first and built up a commanding 410/4 on the scoreboard before dismissing the Netherlands out for 250 runs.

Shreyas Iyer Is The Backbone Of Our Middle Order – Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid was pleased by the performance of Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer in the ongoing ODI World Cup and lauded him as a proper No.4 batter for the Indian team in the last 10 years.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer Credits: Twitter

“Shreyas Iyer is the backbone of our middle order, and we all know how tough it has been for us to find a good No. 4 batter for the last 10 years,” Rahul Dravid further added.

Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly against the Netherlands, where he amassed an unbeaten 128 runs in just 94 deliveries, including 10 fours and five sixes. The middle-order batsman in ODI cricket demonstrated that he was back to his best self by hitting his first World Cup century and skillfully structuring his innings.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Rahul Dravid

Shreyas Iyer

Nov 13, 2023, 12:57 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Is Mentally Strong As It Is Not Easy To Come Back From A Long Layoff Straight Into The World Cup &#8211; Anil Kumble
ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Is Mentally Strong As It Is Not Easy To Come Back From A Long Layoff Straight Into The World Cup – Anil Kumble

Nov 13, 2023, 10:35 AM

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

Nov 11, 2023, 12:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Know Ravi Shastri Wanted Me To Ask Shreyas A Question, But&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar&#8217;s Blunt Response For Not Questioning Shreyas Iyer
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Know Ravi Shastri Wanted Me To Ask Shreyas A Question, But…” – Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Response For Not Questioning Shreyas Iyer

Nov 7, 2023, 11:32 AM

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37

Nov 4, 2023, 2:23 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Felt That Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj And Mohammed Shami&#8217;s Performance Was Surreal &#8211; Shreyas Iyer
ODI World Cup 2023: I Felt That Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj And Mohammed Shami’s Performance Was Surreal – Shreyas Iyer

Nov 3, 2023, 2:59 PM

