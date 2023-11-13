ODI World Cup 2023: The Vibe And Energy In The Group Are Really Good At This Point – Rahul Dravid Sounds Confident Of Beating New Zealand

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid sounded confident of the Men in Blue handling the pressure against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in front of the home crowd. Rohit Sharma-led side has performed exceedingly well to win all their league games, giving no real chance to the opponent teams.

Having won nine straight games in the tournament, Team India has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup by being merciless from the start. With no losses in the competition, the hosts appear ready to break their curse of not winning an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In response to a question regarding the knockout game, India’s coach Rahul Dravid said he was certain his team could handle the pressure of the World Cup semi-final because of the team’s positive environment in the dressing room and highlighted the unpredictable nature of the forthcoming big match by stating that there are no guarantees in cricket.

“I think it would be inauthentic to say it’s just another game (the semi-final). I think it’s a bit inauthentic. Yes, of course, it’s a semi-final. But I think our processes are not going to change. We do recognize that it’s an important game; it’s a knockout game. We have to accept the fact that there will be a certain amount of pressure,” Rahul Dravid said.

Rahul Dravid went on to emphasize the need of being in the moment not thinking so much, making deliberate plans, and giving the game your absolute best. He did not make any significant adjustments to the team’s preparation or training, stressing the value of constant practice and self-assurance in their abilities.

“I think the way we have responded to pressure so far gives us a lot of belief and a lot of confidence. I don’t think we will change anything in the way we prepare or the way we train.

“I am really confident; just the vibe in the group and the energy in the group are really good at this point in time. All we can do is play what is in front of us. Staying in the moment. Plan well, prepare well, and play a good game of cricket,” Rahul Dravid added.

In the final league match of the league stage, India defeated the Netherlands by 160 runs on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue batted first and built up a commanding 410/4 on the scoreboard before dismissing the Netherlands out for 250 runs.

Shreyas Iyer Is The Backbone Of Our Middle Order – Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid was pleased by the performance of Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer in the ongoing ODI World Cup and lauded him as a proper No.4 batter for the Indian team in the last 10 years.

“Shreyas Iyer is the backbone of our middle order, and we all know how tough it has been for us to find a good No. 4 batter for the last 10 years,” Rahul Dravid further added.

Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly against the Netherlands, where he amassed an unbeaten 128 runs in just 94 deliveries, including 10 fours and five sixes. The middle-order batsman in ODI cricket demonstrated that he was back to his best self by hitting his first World Cup century and skillfully structuring his innings.