SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: There Is No Side That Goes Without Some Sort Of Adversity – Eoin Morgan Backs England To Comeback Stronger After A Heavy Defeat

SW Desk

Oct 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: There Is No Side That Goes Without Some Sort Of Adversity &#8211; Eoin Morgan Backs England To Comeback Stronger After A Heavy Defeat

England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan feels that one loss against New Zealand should not derail the defending champions’ campaign in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Black Caps chased down a target of 283 in the 36.2 overs in the World Cup opener to hand England their first defeat in the tournament.

Jos Buttler-led side suffered a humiliating defeat of nine wickets in the ODI World Cup opener, as England were no match to the opponents in the opening game of the marquee event. Both England batters and bowlers failed to step up for their team in the opening game, especially the English bowlers, who were unable to withstand the ruthless attack of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the chase.

In his column for ICC, Eoin Morgan hailed the New Zealand team for their brilliant performance in the World Cup opener and admitted that the England side scored a under par total in the game and feels that the batters have gifted their wickets in the game to New Zealand bowlers.

Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan Credits: Twitter

“New Zealand had an incredible day and for England, it was a crushing defeat. Even if they had scored 30 more runs to get up to a par score, I don’t think they bowled well enough to defend it, which makes it harder to take. Enough England batters got starts but it never felt like they struck many blows throughout the innings. In many ways, New Zealand didn’t get them out, they got themselves out,” Eoin Morgan said.

The Black Caps displayed exceptional bowling skills in the match, as they limited the England team to 282 runs in their 50 overs. Joe Root was the only standout batter for the defending champions, as other batters struggled to get going in the middle overs of the game

One Defeat Will Not Derail Their Campaign – Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan heaped praise on Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra for putting the England team under pressure right from the start of the innings and said that they shouldn’t look too much on the loss because it is just the beginning of a long tournament.

“But credit has to go to Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra played. Conway put England under pressure from the very first ball and for Ravindra to play like that on his World Cup debut was exceptional. He was pure class.” 

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“One thing is for sure – one defeat will not derail their campaign. Eight of this squad were there in 2019, when we lost three group stage matches on the way to lifting the trophy, and they will definitely lean on that experience. There is no side that goes from start to finish at a World Cup without experiencing some sort of adversity, whether it’s losing games or having hiccups within games themselves. This will be no different,” Eoin Morgan added.

Rachin Ravindra put on a brilliant display of his batting skills in the game against England in the opening game as he scored an unbeaten 123 runs off just 96 balls on his World Cup debut and Conway was equally impressive in the chase scoring a hundred on World Cup debut and the Kiwis will look to continue their fine form going forward in the marquee event.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

ENG vs NZ 2023

England National Cricket Team

Eoin Morgan

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: There Is No Side That Goes Without Some Sort Of Adversity &#8211; Eoin Morgan Backs England To Comeback Stronger After A Heavy Defeat
ODI World Cup 2023: There Is No Side That Goes Without Some Sort Of Adversity – Eoin Morgan Backs England To Comeback Stronger After A Heavy Defeat

Oct 7, 2023, 2:34 PM

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler Unbelievably Well Respected In England Changing Room And Around The World &#8211; Eoin Morgan
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler Unbelievably Well Respected In England Changing Room And Around The World – Eoin Morgan

Oct 1, 2023, 3:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Once You&#8217;re In The Playoffs, You&#8217;re A Game Away &#8211; Kumar Sangakkara Picks India As One Of The Favourites To Win ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Once You’re In The Playoffs, You’re A Game Away – Kumar Sangakkara Picks India As One Of The Favourites To Win ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 4:50 PM

IPL 2023: I Don&#8217;t Envisage Him Batting Higher Than Normal &#8211; Eoin Morgan On MS Dhoni&#8217;s Batting Position
IPL 2023: I Don’t Envisage Him Batting Higher Than Normal – Eoin Morgan On MS Dhoni’s Batting Position

Apr 13, 2023, 3:39 PM

IPL 2023: &#8220;The Hardest Things To Do Is To Take Risks&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Eoin Morgan Gives His Verdict On Strike Rate Concern
IPL 2023: “The Hardest Things To Do Is To Take Risks…” – Eoin Morgan Gives His Verdict On Strike Rate Concern

Apr 13, 2023, 12:21 PM

England World Cup Winning Captain Eoin Morgan Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
England World Cup Winning Captain Eoin Morgan Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Feb 13, 2023, 4:22 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links