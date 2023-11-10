ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Displayed It For So Long – Deep Dasgupta Hails Indian Senior Players For Their Mental Discipline

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Displayed It For So Long – Deep Dasgupta Hails Indian Senior Players For Their Mental Discipline

Avinash T
Nov 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Displayed It For So Long &#8211; Deep Dasgupta Hails Indian Senior Players For Their Mental Discipline

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta believes that it is the responsibility of the senior players in the team to maintain a peaceful team environment in a high-octane tournament like the ODI World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on the Netherlands in the final league on Sunday, after securing the top spot in the points standings.

The Men in Blue has won all eight matches in the tournament, standing tall with the bat and the ball to deny the opposition any genuine opportunity in any match. India will undoubtedly be one of the favourites to win the 50-over competition in the ODI World Cup 2023  given their brilliant form and they will be eager to keep up their excellent performance moving ahead.

Speaking on Star Sports, Deep Dasgupta believes that experienced Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stand as an example for the youngsters in the team and feels that it is the responsibility of the senior players to maintain a calm and composed atmosphere in the team.

Deep Dasgupta
Deep Dasgupta Credits: Twitter

“Game plan, mental discipline, and execution is something the team can learn from Rohit or Virat as they have displayed it for so long. And another factor is a team environment. The responsibility to maintain the team environment falls on the senior players,” Deep Dasgupta said.

Team India has tied their record of winning the most World Cup games (8). They destroyed South Africa in Eden Gardens and also made history by being the second team to bowl opponents out for less than 100 twice in a single World Cup and would be keen to take their form going forward.

Mohammed Shami Has Not Shown It In His Attitude Or Mannerisms – Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta continued by saying that the team’s environment has been improved by veteran players like Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. India’s top run scorers at the World Cup are Rohit and Kohli, while Shami has taken the most wickets for the Men in Blue.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami Credits: Twitter

“This team has senior players who are very secure, be it Rohit, Virat, or Shami. Shami did not even get the opportunity to play the first few games, but he’s so secure that he’s not shown it in his attitude or mannerisms that he was disappointed that he’s not playing, he always looks at himself as a mentor be it for Siraj or Prasidh Krishna. So that environment is created by senior players, and the senior players in this team are doing a fabulous job,” Deep Dasgupta added.

Team India will aim to go undefeated into the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals after winning eight straight games. In the final league game of the competition, they will take against the spirited Netherlands and the Men in Blue would be keen to put a yet another clinical performance before the much-anticipated Semifinals.

2023 ODI World Cup

Deep Dasgupta

India National Cricket Team

Mohammed Shami

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

