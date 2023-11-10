ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Displayed It For So Long – Deep Dasgupta Hails Indian Senior Players For Their Mental Discipline

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta believes that it is the responsibility of the senior players in the team to maintain a peaceful team environment in a high-octane tournament like the ODI World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on the Netherlands in the final league on Sunday, after securing the top spot in the points standings.

The Men in Blue has won all eight matches in the tournament, standing tall with the bat and the ball to deny the opposition any genuine opportunity in any match. India will undoubtedly be one of the favourites to win the 50-over competition in the ODI World Cup 2023 given their brilliant form and they will be eager to keep up their excellent performance moving ahead.

Speaking on Star Sports, Deep Dasgupta believes that experienced Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stand as an example for the youngsters in the team and feels that it is the responsibility of the senior players to maintain a calm and composed atmosphere in the team.

“Game plan, mental discipline, and execution is something the team can learn from Rohit or Virat as they have displayed it for so long. And another factor is a team environment. The responsibility to maintain the team environment falls on the senior players,” Deep Dasgupta said.

Team India has tied their record of winning the most World Cup games (8). They destroyed South Africa in Eden Gardens and also made history by being the second team to bowl opponents out for less than 100 twice in a single World Cup and would be keen to take their form going forward.

Mohammed Shami Has Not Shown It In His Attitude Or Mannerisms – Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta continued by saying that the team’s environment has been improved by veteran players like Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. India’s top run scorers at the World Cup are Rohit and Kohli, while Shami has taken the most wickets for the Men in Blue.

“This team has senior players who are very secure, be it Rohit, Virat, or Shami. Shami did not even get the opportunity to play the first few games, but he’s so secure that he’s not shown it in his attitude or mannerisms that he was disappointed that he’s not playing, he always looks at himself as a mentor be it for Siraj or Prasidh Krishna. So that environment is created by senior players, and the senior players in this team are doing a fabulous job,” Deep Dasgupta added.

Team India will aim to go undefeated into the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals after winning eight straight games. In the final league game of the competition, they will take against the spirited Netherlands and the Men in Blue would be keen to put a yet another clinical performance before the much-anticipated Semifinals.