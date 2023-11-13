ODI World Cup 2023: There’s No Player Like Rohit Sharma In International Cricket – Wasim Akram Hails Indian Skipper For His Brilliant Batting

Legendary Pakistan Pacer Wasim Akram heaped praise on Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma for his effortless batting in International cricket. The 36-year-old has been a standout for the Men in Blue in the ongoing marquee event giving the team a much-needed start at the top of the order consistently.

Rohit Sharma has shown a lot of intent in the powerplay to put pressure on the opponent bowlers, which helps the Indian middle order to take their time in the game. The Indian opener has been leading the team from the front with his bat scoring 503 runs from nine innings at 121.49.

In an interview with A Sports, Wasim Akram stated that Rohit Sharma is the best player in international cricket and that he makes batting appear extremely simple, and the Indian skipper would look to continue his fine form going forward.

“There’s no player like Rohit Sharma in international cricket. We talk about Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Babar Azam but this guy is different. He makes batting look so easy no matter what the opposition or bowling attack,” Wasim Akram said.

With India failing to win a single ICC trophy over the last decade or so, many believe that the 2023 ODI World Cup will give them the best chance to win the championship. The Men in Blue has won all nine matches in the tournament, standing tall with the bat and the ball to deny the opposition any genuine opportunity in any match.

Rohit Sharma Is A Kind Of Batter Who Will Hit All Five Opposition Bowlers – Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik, a fellow panellist agreed with Wasim Akram that Rohit Sharma has the habit of targeting every bowler in the opposition and believes that he goes after every bowler in the opposition bowler.

“He’s a kind of batter who will hit all five opposition bowlers. The batters that Wasim Akram named, they target 3-4 bowlers but Rohit goes after all five,” Shoaib Malik said.

After winning all nine of their group-stage games, Team India will play New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. When the two sides faced off in the group stage, the Men in Blue defeated the Kiwis by four wickets and would be keen to their fine form in the semifinals of the marquee event.