ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense – Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His “Selfish” Comments On Virat Kohli

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense – Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His “Selfish” Comments On Virat Kohli

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 7, 2023 at 1:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense &#8211; Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His &#8220;Selfish&#8221; Comments On Virat Kohli

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lambasted former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez for his comments on Virat Kohli’s knock against South Africa in the Eden Gardens. The Indian batting maestro scored his record 49th ODI hundred in Kolkata to help the Men in Blue register a massive victory against the Proteas.

While Virat Kohli achieved another century in the One-Day Internationals, matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 hundred, some experts and fans called him for being “selfish” and “slow” towards the end of the innings taking his own time to score the hundred without accelerating enough in the death overs.

Taking his X handle, Michael Vaughan criticized Mohammad Hafeez for remarks on Virat Kohli’s innings, highlighting his form in the ongoing ODI World Cup and his record in International Cricket, calling the former Pakistan skipper’s comment “utter nonsense”.

“Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense.. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan.”

Virat Kohli reached his 49th ODI century during India’s World Cup 2023 group-stage match against South Africa at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to equal the record of Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI centuries. Virat Kohli scored 543 runs at an average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29 and played some pivotal knocks for the team in the marquee event.

Virat Kohli Was Looking To Take A Single And Didn’t Put The Team First – Mohammad Hafeez

Earlier speaking to the media, Mohammad Hafeez claimed that Virat Kohli had slowed down in an attempt to tie the record held by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and achieve his own goal of scoring a 49th ODI century. Hafeez said that instead of settling for singles in the last overs, Kohli needs to have taken a few huge shots for the benefit of the team.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“I saw a sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli’s batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn’t put the team first.

“Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn’t because he is playing for Team India and not for himself,” Mohammad Hafeez said.

Virat Kohli has been a pillar of the Indian batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, giving away no chance to the opponents.

The Men in Blue are unbeatable in the ODI World Cup 2023 after eight straight triumphs. They have all the necessary components in place going into the pivotal phase of the major event, and they intend to continue playing well as the tournament comes to an end.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Michael Vaughan

Mohammad Hafeez

Virat Kohli

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez, Younis Khan Considered For The Position Of Pakistan Chief Selector Following Inzamam-ul-Haq&#8217;s Resignation
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez, Younis Khan Considered For The Position Of Pakistan Chief Selector Following Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Resignation

Nov 15, 2023, 1:29 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket
ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

Nov 13, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense &#8211; Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His &#8220;Selfish&#8221; Comments On Virat Kohli
ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense – Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His “Selfish” Comments On Virat Kohli

Nov 7, 2023, 1:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan For &#8216;Mocking&#8217; Pakistan Team
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan For ‘Mocking’ Pakistan Team

Nov 4, 2023, 11:29 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Has A Solid Technique And Played A Gritty Innings &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Hails Saud Shakeel For His Match-Winning Performance
ODI World Cup 2023: He Has A Solid Technique And Played A Gritty Innings – Mohammad Hafeez Hails Saud Shakeel For His Match-Winning Performance

Oct 7, 2023, 11:30 AM

Misbah-ul-Haq And Mohammad Hafeez Question Pakistan&#8217;s Team Management&#8217;s Strategies And Tactics For The Asia Cup In 2023 &#8211; Reports
Misbah-ul-Haq And Mohammad Hafeez Question Pakistan’s Team Management’s Strategies And Tactics For The Asia Cup In 2023 – Reports

Sep 21, 2023, 3:23 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic