ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me – Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner’s Reaction At The On-field Umpire

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull did not like how David Warner responded after being called out against Sri Lanka on Saturday and wants the ICC to punish the Australian opener for cursing at the umpire on his way back to the dressing room in Lucknow.

David Warner was strained by Dilshan Madushanka’s inside-dipper in the third over and Umpire Wilson raised his finger when it appeared to the unaided eye that the ball may have continued on the angle and missed the stump and Warner immediately requested a review, which resulted in Umpire’s call.

The irate Australian opener didn’t try to hide his irritation with the decision of the on-field umpire, as the experienced David Warner insulted Joel Wilson, on his way back to the pavilion. If Wilson made a different choice on the field, Warner would not have been out. That was possibly the main source of his annoyance.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Simon Doull feels that David Warner would definitely charged with some match fees for his behaviour on the field and said that the Australian opener should have walked back quietly if the balls hit the stumps and shared his thoughts for the umpire, who had to make a decision in real time.

“David Warner will lose some match fee. If he doesn’t then there’s something wrong. The way he turned back and swore at Joel Wilson is… there’s got to be some match fee gone there. This sort of stuff really bugs me. It’s given out, it’s clipping the stumps. The next time David Warner is fielding, he attempts a run-out and the ball just clips the stumps, and the bail falls out, will he go to the batter and say ‘sorry mate, come back? It’s just clipping'”.

“If the ball hits the stumps, it’s out. Don’t swear at the umpire. He is looking at it in real time. When I looked at it live, I thought yeah close shout. The umpire is looking at it one time and making the decision. And in the end, his decision proved to be right. It wasn’t a bad decision, it wasn’t wrong,” Simon Doull said.

The ball would have clipped the leg stump, according to ball tracking. Wilson was told to stick with his on-field ruling of out because it was “umpire’s call” by the third umpire. When ball-tracking indicated that the call was made by the umpire, David Warner first let out a yell of rage before turning around and saying a few words to the on-field umpire as he walked to the pavilion.