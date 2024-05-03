The constant issue for both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in this IPL 2024 is their bowling in the death overs. With the bowlers from both sides lacking confidence before the RCB vs GT clash and struggling to find the right line and length, most of their games have been high-scoring.

RCB have a high economy of 11.68 in the death overs (16-20), while the Titans have gone for 11.61. The former, however, have made it little touch for the batters to play those big shots. The ‘Play Bold’ army have been smashed for 25 sixes in the last five overs, which is the third lowest among all the ten teams, going into the RCB vs GT encounter.

Gujarat have been smoked for 33 sixes, which is the joint third most of all the franchisees. When it comes to the wicket-taking abilities in this phase, the Bengaluru side have struggled for their 10 wickets in 10 innings.

With the bat in hand, they have been really good in this phase with a strike rate of close to 200 in 10 innings, thanks to their 527 runs, the most among all these ten teams. Gujarat Titans have lacked power in this period before the RCB vs GT clash, with a strike rate of only 172.39, the second lowest of the tournament.

Only 22 sixes have come from their side in the last five overs. In 10 innings, that number goes to around two sixes per inning, which is quite low, compared to the modern generation of the shortest format.

IPL 2024 RCB vs GT Weather And Pitch Report- Match 52

According to AccuWeather, the evening temperature on May 04, during the RCB vs GT game, will be around 27 °C. The humidity level is expected to be 34%, which indicates dew could be a factor there too, but on a little margin. With a record of chasing this ground, it’s a no-brainer for the captain to bowl first.

RCB vs GT Weather Report Temperature 27 °C Weather Forecast Mainly Clear Dew Point 13 °C Humidity Level 34%

RCB vs GT Pitch Report

The average score on this ground has increased from the last year’s IPL. In this season, it has gone up to 206, while it was 195 in the 16th season of the league. The small boundaries of the stadium have never made life easy for the bowlers.

The team batting second has got an extra favor in this face-off. In the 55 T20s in the last 10 years duration, chasing sides have a winning percentage of 49.1 with 27 wins, while 25 times teams have successfully defended a total.

The leg-spinners have an economy of 8.5 and an average of around 25, which suggests decency on a flat surface. The off-spinners have an economy of just over eight, while the fast bowlers have traveled around the ground for an economy of just under nine.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter at his ground, before the RCB vs GT clash, with 2023 T20 runs at a strike rate of nearly 150, while Ab de Villiers have a strike rate of 171 for his 1474 runs at this ground. Yuzvendra Chahal, once the spin weapon for RCB has taken 52 T20 wickets at this ground for an economy of 7.72.