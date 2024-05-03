The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has already crossed the halfway mark, and it’s quite bizarre how the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) weren’t sure about their playing eleven, going into the RCB vs GT clash. The same trend has been followed by the Gujarat Titans (GT) too.

In this IPL 2024, Bengaluru have used 22 players in their 10 league games, which is the most among all the 10 teams. Titans too, are not too far away from that mark using 20 players in their squad.

Their leading India pacer Mohammad Siraj has looked in off-color this season, which has led them to change of formation of their playing eleven. The spinners too haven’t bowled well so far before the RCB vs GT encounter.

Even for the Titans, the injury of Mohammad Shami has hit them badly. Without Shami, and no Hardik Pandya, Gujrat Titans have missed the mojo in their bowling attack.

IPL 2024: RCB vs GT Playing 11- Match 52

The records say that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been an excellent side when it comes to their batting, but their middle order, with the struggle of Glenn Maxwell in the first half of the tournament, has looked thin in performance.

RCB Playing 11:

Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament going into the RCB vs GT face-off, with 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 71.42 with a strike rate of 147.79, including four half-centuries and one hundred under his belt.

The next best batter for them stands at 20 in the table. It’s their captain Faf du Plessis, who has smoked 288 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of around 160 with a couple of fifties. Rajat Patidar has shown his class in the last few games against the spinners, for his 211-run tournament in 10 innings at a strike rate of 175+.

There is a headache, concern, and worry in the bowling department. None of their bowlers are in the top 25 wicket-takers of the league. Yash Dayal has the most wickets for the franchise with eight wickets in nine innings at an economy of 9.32. Their spinners have also gone for the most runs in this competition, before the RCB vs GT clash.

RCB’s line-up vs GT: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Siraj. (Impact Sub: Suyash Prabhudessai/Anuj Rawat).

GT Playing 11:

Sai Sudarshan has done a good job for the Titans in the batting order. His 418 runs, third most in this IPL 2024 at an average of 46.44, is the third most in this edition so far. However, his strike rate of 135.71 is quite low compared to the other batters number three in the league.

Shubman Gill has scored 320 runs so far in this tournament with a strike rate of 140.96, which too as an opener isn’t too good. The pressure comes on the middle order, because of the inconsistency he has displayed in this IPL 2024.

Their third-best batter of this season before the RCB vs GT clash is David Miller, who stands at the 45th position in the table with 164 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 151.85 with one lone fifty. With the ball in hand, only Mohit Sharma sits among the top 20 from their side, and that too with an economy of close to 11.

GT’s line-up vs RCB: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha/ Matthew Wade (wk.), Sai Sudharshan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed/ Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma. (Impact Sub Sandeep Warrier).

The RCB vs GT affair will take place on May 04, 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.