ODI World Cup 2023: Tough Pill To Swallow For Us – Mohammed Shami Reacts To India’s Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was heartbroken by India’s loss against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 in front of the fully-packed Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad. Being the leading wicket-taker in the game, the right-arm bowler has been the Indian team’s most impressive performer when it comes to the bowling department.

After missing the first half of the competition, Mohammed Shami returned to action in India’s sixth league stage encounter against New Zealand, leaving a lasting impression that many bowlers have never created in their World Cup careers.

After India’s heartbreaking loss against Australia, Mohammed Shami reacted to the loss as a tough pill to swallow and was happy with the team’s performance in the marquee event.

“You win some, you lose some. Tough pill to swallow for us but we have our heads held high. Proud of this team & thanks for all love and support keep supporting & loving,” Mohammed Shami Wrote on his Instagram Handle.

With the best statistics of 7/57, Mohammed Shami claimed 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20 in seven matches. In his WC career, the pacer has claimed the most five-wicket hauls of any bowler with four. In the history of the competition, he has taken the fifth-most wickets in the tournament history.

India lost the ICC World Cup 2023 final by a margin of six wickets, causing them to face yet another misery. They failed to perform to the expected level with bat and ball and were crushed by Australia. The team’s leading scorer was KL Rahul (66), with contributions from Rohit Sharma (47) and Virat Kohli (54) as well. The remaining batters were completely unable to get going.

With the ball, India quickly took out Australia for 47/3. After that, though, they had no luck as Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) combined for an incredible 192 runs to seize the game from India and send the side home.

Team India played at their absolute best in the ODI World Cup 2023, winning nine of their nine games in the league stage. They were at the top again after that, as they crushed New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final. They suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final, failing to their ICC title drought after 10 long years.