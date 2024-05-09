AEW Double or Nothing 2024 will have the special Anarchy in the Arena match reserved on the show as informed by Kenny Omega on the latest episode of Dynamite. The EVP of All Elite Wrestling appeared on the show via satellite to announce that the chaotic encounter will return at the latest upcoming PPV show set for later this month.

Omega was seen talking from a hospital room on Dynamite as he’s recovering from last week’s attack by The Elite. He announced the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 where one side will comprise The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada. FTR was introduced to be the first two participants per the initial info from Omega.

Then in the main event segment of Dynamite, it was revealed that Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson would join FTR at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The Elite agreed to face Team AEW in the Anarchy in the Arena match after which FTR came out and introduced Kingston and Danielson as their tag team partners. Dynamite marked Bryan’s first appearance since his loss to Will Ospreay at Dynasty. A brawl broke out between the two sides and they had to be separated by the officials.

Via this Anarchy in the Arena match, the beef between Kingston and Okada will also continue at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, as it was Okada who defeated Kingston to win the Continental title at Dynasty PPV.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view takes place within three weeks from now on Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The confirmed matches for the show are given below:

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) defends against Christian Cage

– AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) defends against Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) defends against Serena Deeb

– AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) defends against Mercedes Mone

– Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston