PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be up against each other in the 58th game of the of ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 9).

PBKS vs RCB: Match Preview:

The equation for both PBKS and RCB is very simple – the winning team lives to fight another day while the losing team will be knocked out of the IPL 2024 playoffs race. It’s a do-or-die game for both PBKS and RCB. Even a win in the upcoming game will not really put the winning team in the driver’s seat but will keep the playoffs hopes alive.

A defeat, on the other hand, will be enough for the losing team to be eliminated from IPL 2024. PBKS are coming into this game after a dismal defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the last game in Dharamsala. Set a target of 168 runs, PBKS finished their innings on 139/9 to lose the game by 28 runs.

The win was another reminder of PBKS’ terrible form at home this season. While they have won three of their five away games in IPL 2024, they have managed to win only one of their six games so far. After struggling in Mullanpur, PBKS must have hoped for a change in fortunes when they took on CSK in Dharamsala but the venue change made little difference.

PBKS will be desperate to win the upcoming game but it won’t be easy against a team that is very high on confidence right now. After managing to win just one of their first eight games, RCB have won their last three games and will be looking to make the most of the momentum.

RCB have played with more freedom in recent days and will be looking to come up with a similar performance. RCB’s first win of the season came against PBKS and they will be fancying their chances of beating them again.

IPL 2024 points table:

Both PBKS and RCB have four wins and seven losses so far and are separated by net run-rate at this stage. While RCB are the seventh spot, PBKS are just below them in the IPL 2024 points table.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 0 16 1.453 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.476 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.406 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.7 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.316 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.769 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.049 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.187 Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.212 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 0 8 -1.32

PBKS vs RCB: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

PBKS:

1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 9th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 10th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 11th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs.

RCB:

1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 7th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs. 10th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets. 11th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets.

PBKS vs RCB: Match info:

Match Played Between Punjab Kings & Royal Challeners Bengaluru
Series name IPL 2024
Date 09-May-24
Stadium Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium, Dharamsala

PBKS vs RCB Head To Head record:

PBKS RCB 32 Matches played 32 17 Won 15 15 Lost 17 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between PBKS and RCB:

Ground Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore No Result Total Barabati Stadium 0 1 0 1 Brabourne Stadium 1 0 0 1 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 0 0 1 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 5 7 0 12 Kingsmead 1 1 0 2 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 3 4 0 7 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Holkar Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 0 0 2 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 0 1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 17 15 0 32

PBKS vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report:

PBKS vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 22°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 205

PBKS Squad:

Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

RCB squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

Fantasy stats for PBKS vs RCB:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all PBKS players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain PBKS S Curran All Rounder 10 8 0 0 PBKS A Singh Bowler 10 5 0 1 PBKS H Patel Bowler 10 5 0 3 PBKS K Rabada Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS L Livingstone All Rounder 10 5 1 1 PBKS N Ellis Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS P Singh Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 PBKS S Singh Batter 10 5 0 1 PBKS A Sharma Batter 8 4 0 0 PBKS A Taide Batter 8 4 0 0 PBKS H Brar Bowler 10 4 0 1 PBKS J Bairstow Wicket Keeper 10 4 1 0 PBKS R Chahar Bowler 10 4 0 1 PBKS R Rossouw Batter 8 4 0 1 PBKS S Dhawan Batter 10 4 1 0 PBKS J Sharma Wicket Keeper 10 3 0 0 PBKS R Dhawan All Rounder 10 3 0 0 PBKS S Raza All Rounder 9 3 1 1 PBKS C Woakes All Rounder 1 0 0 0 PBKS H Singh Batter 5 1 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RCB players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RCB V Kohli Batter 10 7 3 0 RCB D Karthik Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 1 RCB C Green All Rounder 10 5 1 1 RCB F du Plessis Batter 10 5 0 1 RCB G Maxwell All Rounder 10 5 0 0 RCB L Ferguson Bowler 10 5 0 1 RCB M Siraj Bowler 10 5 0 0 RCB A Rawat Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 RCB K Sharma Bowler 10 4 0 0 RCB R Patidar Batter 10 4 0 1 RCB V VijayKumar Bowler 10 4 0 0 RCB S Prabhudessai Batter 10 3 0 0 RCB W Jacks All Rounder 6 3 1 0 RCB Y Dayal Bowler 10 3 0 0 RCB A Deep Bowler 8 2 0 0 RCB R Topley Bowler 5 2 0 0 RCB S Singh All Rounder 3 2 0 0 RCB A Joseph Bowler 6 1 0 0 RCB M Dagar Bowler 6 1 0 0 RCB M Lomror Batter 10 1 0 0 RCB T Curran Bowler 2 1 0 0 RCB H Sharma Bowler 2 0 0 0 RCB S Chauhan Batter 3 0 0 0

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of PBKS vs RCB for the 58th match of IPL 2024:

PBKS Playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS impact players:

Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

RCB impact players:

Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai

Most runs and wickets for PBKS and RCB in IPL 2024:

Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024 Shashank Singh – 315 runs Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024 Harshal Patel – 17 wickets Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 542 runs Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Yash Dayal – 10 wickets

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis scored a whirlwind fifty in the last game against Gujarat Titans to set the tone for his team’s successful chase. He smashed 64 runs off just 23 balls and will be eyeing another good outing.

Faf du Plessis scored a whirlwind fifty in the last game against Gujarat Titans to set the tone for his team’s successful chase. He smashed 64 runs off just 23 balls and will be eyeing another good outing. Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has been very consistent this season. He is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 542 runs from 11 games.

Top Picks for PBKS vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Will Jacks: While Will Jacks has not really been consistent this season, he has shown what he can do on his day. The England star might like the conditions in Dharamsala and will be looking to make a big impact.

While Will Jacks has not really been consistent this season, he has shown what he can do on his day. The England star might like the conditions in Dharamsala and will be looking to make a big impact. Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh has been one of the very few positives for PBKS this season. He is their leading run-scorer with 315 runs in 11 games.

Budget Picks for PBKS vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada will be looking to make the most of the pacer friendly conditions in Dharamsala. The South Africa star has picked up 11 wickets so far.

Kagiso Rabada will be looking to make the most of the pacer friendly conditions in Dharamsala. The South Africa star has picked up 11 wickets so far. Yash Dayal: Yash Dayal is RCB’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024. The left-arm pacer has picked up 10 wickets so far.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Jonny Bairstow Prabhsimran Singh Batsmen Faf du Plessis (c) Virat Kohli Allrounders Sam Curran (vc) Glenn Maxwell Cameron Green Will Jacks Bowlers Arshdeep Singh Harshal Patel Mohammed Siraj

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Jonny Bairstow (vc) Prabhsimran Singh Batsmen Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli (c) Allrounders Sam Curran Glenn Maxwell Cameron Green Will Jacks Bowlers Kagiso Rabada Harshal Patel Mohammed Siraj

PBKS vs RCB Match Prediction Today:

RCB will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat PBKS. The Bengaluru-based outfit has already defeated PBKS once and the present form is also in their favour.