ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Hundreds Win Matches For His Side, That’s What Matters – Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik fell short of words to praise Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for his brilliance in the ODI format of the game and believes that his batting has won many matches for the Indian team over the years.

Virat Kohli reached the record-tying ODI century on his 35th birthday, to register his 49th ODI century in the 50-over format of the game. Kohli joined the likes of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar as the only other Indian players to score more than 500 runs in a single World Cup competition.

Speaking on A sports, Shoaib Malik hailed Virat Kohli for equaling the massive milestone of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and feels that he has been a match-winner for the Indian team across the format alongside scoring some big hundreds and lauded him for his ability to judge the conditions and adjust to the various situations of the game.

“Words are not enough to praise Kohli. I have no doubt that he is the man who equalled the record today, the great Sachin Tendulkar. But there is one more interesting thing, his hundreds win matches for his side. That’s what matters,” Shoaib Malik said.

“To make a hundred is a massive deal; credit should be given for it. But along with it, if you win the game, there is nothing beyond that. One more interesting thing about Virat is that he assesses the conditions well. Even if he gets out, it feels like one batter was playing well and from one end the runs were flowing like we have seen in this World Cup,” Shoaib Malik added.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar achieved his 49th century in the 462nd ODI of his career, whereas Virat Kohli achieved his 49th century in just 289 ODIs. Unless Kohli can maintain his prolific form for a few more years, Tendulkar’s record of scoring his 100th century in international cricket is unlikely to be surpassed in the future.

Virat Kohli Is Always There In Important Places – Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik commended Virat Kohli for his outstanding athleticism on the field and described him as looking like a 25-year-old player while dashing between the wickets. The former Pakistan skipper applauded him for returning to the field after batting for 50 overs to take the points in the stadium.

“His physical fitness is next level. Today he celebrated his 35th birthday, but it feels like he is a 25-year-old when he is running between the wickets. So, physical fitness is very very important, because that makes you consistent like Kohli. You see him come out to bat after fielding for 50 overs.

“There is no difference in him. And he fields in the hot spots as well. He is always there in important places and that’s there when you fitness like Virat Kohli,” Shoaib Malik further added.

Virat Kohli is certainly one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. As far as Indian Cricket is considered, Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to fitness works in World Cricket and would be keen to continue fine form going into business end of the ODI World Cup.