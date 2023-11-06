ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Hundreds Win Matches For His Side, That’s What Matters – Shoaib Malik

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Hundreds Win Matches For His Side, That’s What Matters – Shoaib Malik

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli&#8217;s Hundreds Win Matches For His Side, That&#8217;s What Matters &#8211; Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik fell short of words to praise Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for his brilliance in the ODI format of the game and believes that his batting has won many matches for the Indian team over the years.

Virat Kohli reached the record-tying ODI century on his 35th birthday, to register his 49th ODI century in the 50-over format of the game. Kohli joined the likes of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar as the only other Indian players to score more than 500 runs in a single World Cup competition.

Speaking on A sports, Shoaib Malik hailed Virat Kohli for equaling the massive milestone of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and feels that he has been a match-winner for the Indian team across the format alongside scoring some big hundreds and lauded him for his ability to judge the conditions and adjust to the various situations of the game.

Words are not enough to praise Kohli. I have no doubt that he is the man who equalled the record today, the great Sachin Tendulkar. But there is one more interesting thing, his hundreds win matches for his side. That’s what matters,” Shoaib Malik said.

Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik Credits: Twitter

“To make a hundred is a massive deal; credit should be given for it. But along with it, if you win the game, there is nothing beyond that. One more interesting thing about Virat is that he assesses the conditions well. Even if he gets out, it feels like one batter was playing well and from one end the runs were flowing like we have seen in this World Cup,” Shoaib Malik added.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar achieved his 49th century in the 462nd ODI of his career, whereas Virat Kohli achieved his 49th century in just 289 ODIs. Unless Kohli can maintain his prolific form for a few more years, Tendulkar’s record of scoring his 100th century in international cricket is unlikely to be surpassed in the future.

Virat Kohli Is Always There In Important Places – Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik commended Virat Kohli for his outstanding athleticism on the field and described him as looking like a 25-year-old player while dashing between the wickets. The former Pakistan skipper applauded him for returning to the field after batting for 50 overs to take the points in the stadium.

“His physical fitness is next level. Today he celebrated his 35th birthday, but it feels like he is a 25-year-old when he is running between the wickets. So, physical fitness is very very important, because that makes you consistent like Kohli. You see him come out to bat after fielding for 50 overs.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“There is no difference in him. And he fields in the hot spots as well. He is always there in important places and that’s there when you fitness like Virat Kohli,” Shoaib Malik further added.

Virat Kohli is certainly one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. As far as Indian Cricket is considered, Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to fitness works in World Cricket and would be keen to continue fine form going into business end of the ODI World Cup.

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Shoaib Malik

Virat Kohli

