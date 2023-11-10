ODI World Cup 2023: “Virat Kohli Thinks He Is Cristiano Ronaldo But He Isn’t,”…- Yuvraj Singh Cheeky Dig On Indian Batting Maestro’s Football Skills

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

ODI World Cup 2023: "Virat Kohli Thinks He Is Cristiano Ronaldo But He Isn't,"…- Yuvraj Singh Cheeky Dig On Indian Batting Maestro's Football Skills

Avinash T
Nov 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;Virat Kohli Thinks He Is Cristiano Ronaldo But He Isn&#8217;t,&#8221;&#8230;- Yuvraj Singh Cheeky Dig On Indian Batting Maestro&#8217;s Football Skills

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed that he is not in regular touch with the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli right now, as he is very busy these days. On and off the cricket pitch, Yuvraj and Kohli were spotted enjoying a good time together at the times they met.

When Virat Kohli achieved his breakthrough in International Cricket, Yuvraj Singh was a prominent player and seasoned member of the Indian squad and had won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. Both were gregarious players for the India U-19 teams. Similar to Yuvraj, Kohli quickly established himself as an indispensable member of the Indian squad.

Speaking on the TRS Podcast, when asked about his relationship with Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh said that he doesn’t disturb Virat Kohli these days because of his busy schedule. He also talked about the fitness regime Kohli implemented for the Indian team after taking over as captain from MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj Singh And Virat Kohli
Yuvraj Singh And Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

 “I don’t disturb him as he is busy. Young Virat Kohli’s name was Cheeku. Today’s Cheeku is Virat Kohli, there’s a big difference, We all wanted to become a fit team but when he (Kohli) became captain there was a big difference. He set a benchmark,”  Yuvraj Singh said

By the time of the 2011 ODI World Cup, Kohli was a reliable starter in the starting XI in addition to being a valuable component of the team. Yuvraj Singh was one of the match winners, who was believed to have an influence with both bat and ball to end India’s 28-year quest for an ODI World Cup triumph.

In Terms Of Fitness, It Matches And The Focus On The Game Also – Yuvraj Singh

Along with making fun of Virat Kohli’s football abilities, Yuvraj Singh revealed that the former Indian captain regards him as the team’s Cristiano Ronaldo and praises him for his fitness in the game.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“He thinks he’s a very good footballer, but I have more skills. He is young, he runs around. He thinks he is Cristiano Ronaldo but he isn’t. In cricket, he is. In terms of fitness, it matches (their mentality), and the focus on the game also,” Yuvraj Singh added

Virat Kohli is certainly one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. As far as Indian cricket is considered, Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to taking up the game It’s important to remember that Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on November 5th in style. He completed another chapter in his remarkable career on this memorable day when he scored his 49th ODI century.

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh

