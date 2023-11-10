ODI World Cup 2023: “Virat Kohli Thinks He Is Cristiano Ronaldo But He Isn’t,”…- Yuvraj Singh Cheeky Dig On Indian Batting Maestro’s Football Skills

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed that he is not in regular touch with the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli right now, as he is very busy these days. On and off the cricket pitch, Yuvraj and Kohli were spotted enjoying a good time together at the times they met.

When Virat Kohli achieved his breakthrough in International Cricket, Yuvraj Singh was a prominent player and seasoned member of the Indian squad and had won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. Both were gregarious players for the India U-19 teams. Similar to Yuvraj, Kohli quickly established himself as an indispensable member of the Indian squad.

Speaking on the TRS Podcast, when asked about his relationship with Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh said that he doesn’t disturb Virat Kohli these days because of his busy schedule. He also talked about the fitness regime Kohli implemented for the Indian team after taking over as captain from MS Dhoni.

“I don’t disturb him as he is busy. Young Virat Kohli’s name was Cheeku. Today’s Cheeku is Virat Kohli, there’s a big difference, We all wanted to become a fit team but when he (Kohli) became captain there was a big difference. He set a benchmark,” Yuvraj Singh said

By the time of the 2011 ODI World Cup, Kohli was a reliable starter in the starting XI in addition to being a valuable component of the team. Yuvraj Singh was one of the match winners, who was believed to have an influence with both bat and ball to end India’s 28-year quest for an ODI World Cup triumph.

In Terms Of Fitness, It Matches And The Focus On The Game Also – Yuvraj Singh

Along with making fun of Virat Kohli’s football abilities, Yuvraj Singh revealed that the former Indian captain regards him as the team’s Cristiano Ronaldo and praises him for his fitness in the game.

“He thinks he’s a very good footballer, but I have more skills. He is young, he runs around. He thinks he is Cristiano Ronaldo but he isn’t. In cricket, he is. In terms of fitness, it matches (their mentality), and the focus on the game also,” Yuvraj Singh added

Virat Kohli is certainly one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. As far as Indian cricket is considered, Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to taking up the game It’s important to remember that Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on November 5th in style. He completed another chapter in his remarkable career on this memorable day when he scored his 49th ODI century.