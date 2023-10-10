ODI World Cup 2023: We Are Hopeful Of Carrying The Momentum And Finishing The Hyderabad Leg With A Win – Mohammad Nawaz

Pakistan Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz feels that smaller boundary sizes in India make it difficult for the bowlers to be at their best in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Green will take on Sri Lanka in their second game of the marquee event on Tuesday after a thumping win over the Netherlands in their first game.

Nawaz has been an integral part of Pakistan’s limited-overs setup and is equally adept with both the bat and the ball. The left-handed all-rounder is expected to play in pivotal role for their team in the ODI World Cup, as the conditions in India would have some assistance to the spinners.

Speaking to PCB Digital, Mohammad Nawaz was happy to start the tournament with a win over the Netherlands and feels that it is important to execute their skillsets on the given day for their side and is hopeful of carrying on the momentum going into the clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and added that boundaries size in India is small, which makes it difficult for the bowlers.

“It is very important to start a big tournament on a positive note and that is what we were looking for.”

“We have played two practice matches here and our tournament opener in Hyderabad. It all, however, boils down to playing good cricket on the day and executing your skills perfectly. We are hopeful of carrying the momentum that we have gained by beating the Netherlands and finishing the Hyderabad leg with a win.”

“Boundaries are a bit smaller here which is why it is tough here for the bowlers, but we have tried to adjust according to the conditions …” Mohammad Nawaz said.

The two Asian giants Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off against each other in their second game of the marquee event in Hyderabad. The Men in Green will come into the contest after a good win over the Netherlands, while Sri Lanka were outplayed by South Africa in their opening encounter of the World Cup.

It Was An Outstanding Partnership Between Mohammad Rizwan And Saud Shakeel-Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz hailed the Pakistan middle order batters Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel for their counter-attacking knock against the Netherlands after being three down inside the powerplay and added that he and Shadad Khan wanted to take the game deep in the game before finishing the innings on high and want to perform well against Sri Lanka in the second game of the tournament before going into the marquee clash against India.

“It was an outstanding partnership between Rizwan and Saud Shakeel considering the circumstances it came in. Saud played some brilliant counterattacking cricket after going in at 40 for three [38 for three] and it gave us a good stand”.

“Shadab and I were looking to take the innings deep and the plan was to keep building the partnership till the 45th, 46th over and then finish on an attacking note. Unfortunately, we could not provide that finishing but we were able to get a good total for the team.”

“They have won important matches against us in the last year in white-ball cricket, but that is in the past and it should not affect us. We will go in with ‘new game, new day’ and positive mindset on Tuesday,” Mohammad Nawaz added.

Shakeel and Rizwan struck an under-pressure half-century, when Pakistan were reeling at 38 for 3, with Fakhar Zaman, captain Babar Azam, and Imam-ul-Haq back in the pavilion inside the powerplay overs and the Pakistan top-order will look to come back to form when their take on Dasun Shanaka-led side in Hyderabad.